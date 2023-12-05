Punkdemic, LLC: Domestic Violence, It’s Deeper Than It Looks

Shalana Dennis, Founder Punkdemic, LLC

Announcing our new design to bring awareness to domestic violence.

TEMECULA, CALIFORNIA, USA, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Punkdemic always promises to deliver some of the highest quality and most intriguing and thought-provoking apparel and accessories available in the online apparel market. They have done just that with their new design that brings awareness to the true ramifications of domestic violence.

Founder Shalana Dennis has made it her mission to always find a way to give back to the community. In fact, she made this the mission of Punkdemic. There are so many families that are suffering from domestic violence in one form or another.

These are the people Shalana has set out to help with the launch of this new design. Shalana herself is a survivor of domestic violence. At 6 months pregnant, Shalana escaped her domestic violence relationship for the safety of herself and her unborn baby. She went to a shelter for women and children, but they were unable to accommodate her since she was pregnant. She was left to find other arrangements.

Shalana’s saving grace came in the form of the wonderful staff at Casa de los Angelitos. Casa de los Angelitos is a not-for-profit maternity home that has been helping pregnant women in crisis for nearly 30 years. They are in a residential area which allows them to provide a family atmosphere for these expectant mothers to prepare meals together and support each other in their journey into motherhood. Casa provides counseling, training, and skills for these mothers to be successful in motherhood and go on to be successful while living independently. Shalana credits Casa for helping her escape the dangers of domestic violence and become the successful woman and mother that she is today. This is her why!

When deciding to create this design featuring a tree with its deep roots, Shalana wanted to bring attention to the hidden traumas of domestic violence. Everyone can see the cuts and bruises, but few understand the true and lasting effects it can have on people and families. Few know about the generational trauma that can come from years and years of this kind of violence. Let’s paint the picture. You see a towering old oak tree stretching high into the sky. You see the weathered bark, broken and sagging branches but what is below the surface? Are the roots broken or moldy? Are they shriveled up and destroyed by burrowing animals? We cannot see what is below the surface. Each root on the tree in the design represents a different hidden issue victims face such as fear, guilt, isolation, depression, pain, shame, trauma, and PTSD.

This is exactly what Shalana wanted to bring into the light. So many times, these deeper issues are overlooked because some think once a person is removed from the domestic violence situation, everything is ok. This could not be further from the truth. Women and men both are victims of domestic violence. The children in these families are victims.

Extended families are victims. There is no blueprint as to who the victims can be. Anyone can be a victim. Just like anyone can be a perpetrator. We must stop this behavior at the source by acknowledging these hidden issues that people don’t talk about. That is the purpose of this design. We must realize that domestic violence IS deeper than it looks and work together to end domestic violence completely.

Shalana is donating part of the proceeds from the sales of these shirts to not-for-profits dedicated to providing support to those escaping domestic violence and those in crisis. Since Casa was crucial in helping Shalana become who she is today, she is beginning with them. You can help by going to Punkdemic.net and purchasing your own Domestic Violence: It’s Deeper Than It Looks merchandise.

Punkdemic is a community of people working together to make a change. Let’s ALL come together to stop domestic violence.

