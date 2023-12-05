FWC approves modifications to two freshwater fisheries permits

At its December meeting, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) approved two rule modifications to the Black Bass Tournament Exemption Permit and the Scientific Collector’s Permit. These two freshwater fisheries permits are required for specific activities related to freshwater fishing and scientific research activities, respectively. Updated rule language will provide a more detailed and understandable rule framework and better guidance for both permitting processes.

The Black Bass Tournament Exemption Permit allows tournament participants to temporarily possess live black bass that may be over the recreational length limit. The FWC issues Freshwater Fisheries Scientific Collector’s Permits for research, management or exhibition purposes and allow for the collection of freshwater fish in excess of existing recreational size limits, bag limits, and with otherwise restricted gear. The Scientific Collector’s Permit will change to the Freshwater Fisheries Special Activity Permit and formally add three specific permitting categories: research, management and exhibition. Revisions also clarify eligibility and evaluation considerations issuing either permit.

FWC staff engaged with stakeholders through four virtual meetings that resulted in overall support for updates to the rule language and permitting criteria. Stakeholder input largely focused on suggestions related to after-action reporting for Special Activity Permits as well as a request for additional tournament schedule information within the online permit system.

