PARAMEDIC VETERAN STEVEN KAWAMURA UNVEILS GRIPPING MEMOIR, "COME RIDE WITH ME"
Author Takes Readers on a Heart-Pounding Journey Through Over Two Decades of Paramedic CallsUNITED STATES, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author and veteran paramedic Steven Kawamura invites readers on an adrenaline-fueled journey with the release of his compelling memoir, "Come Ride With Me." Drawing on over twenty years of paramedic calls, Kawamura shares gripping stories of life, death, and triumph in a fast-paced narrative that immerses the reader in the unpredictable world of emergency medical response.
About the Book: "Come Ride With Me" is an intimate exploration of the challenges faced by paramedic Steve Kawamura as he provides care to patients in a dynamic and ever-changing environment. The book unfolds through a series of captivating stories that capture the essence of the paramedic experience. From moments of intense crisis to heartwarming instances of overcoming adversity, readers will be transported right beside a paramedic, gaining insight into a profession that goes beyond the simple act of transporting patients to the hospital.
About the Author: Steven Kawamura, a recipient of the Ontario Medal for Paramedic Bravery, brings over twenty years of experience with the Hamilton Paramedic Service to his debut book. Beyond his dedication to saving lives, Kawamura is a passionate practitioner of karate, boasting eight international first-place finishes. His devotion extends to his family, where he serves as a committed husband and father to his two daughters, Kohana and Minako. Currently residing in Hamilton, he continues to serve the community as a paramedic.
Why Write "Come Ride With Me": "I had the privilege of experiencing unique and incredible moments throughout my career as a paramedic. The people I met allowed me to tell their stories, and I felt compelled to share these experiences with a broader audience. 'Come Ride With Me' is a compilation of the remarkable individuals and situations that have shaped my journey," says Steven Kawamura.
Primary Message for Readers: "Being a paramedic is more than just a ride to the hospital. 'Come Ride With Me' aims to shed light on the multifaceted nature of the paramedic profession, showcasing the heart, dedication, and resilience required to navigate the challenges of emergency medical response," adds Kawamura.
Connect with Steven Kawamura: Website: stevekawamura.com
"Come Ride With Me" is now available for purchase on Amazon and Barnes & Noble. Experience the highs and lows of paramedic life through the eyes of a seasoned professional.
