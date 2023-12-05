A Collaborative Revolution in Film and Entertainment: Mann Robinson Empowering Independent Filmmakers
Mann Robinson Studios, led by acclaimed filmmaker Mann Robinson, spearheads a collaborative revolution in the film and entertainment industry.
I firmly believe that the future of film and entertainment lies in the hands of independent artists and that their unique perspectives, voices, and stories will shape the industry for years to come.”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mann Robinson (Turnt, Sebastian, On Ten), the prestigious United States Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award recipient, is leading an innovative and groundbreaking movement in the film and entertainment industry. Through a transformative collaboration, Mann Robinson Studios aims to revolutionize how independent artists thrive and showcase their talent globally.
— Media Mogul Mann Robinson, founder & owner of Mann Robinson Studios
Major studios have held a monopoly over the film and entertainment industry for too long, making it incredibly challenging for independent artists to break through and gain recognition. However, Mann Robinson is rewriting the rules of the game by spearheading a new trend within the independent creative community. By joining forces and pooling their talents, Mann Robinson Studios stands at the forefront of a collaborative revolution.
The power of collaboration is at the heart of this movement, allowing independent actors, directors, producers, and writers to break free from the constraints imposed by corporate structures. Mann Robinson, the media mogul who founded and owns Mann Robinson Studios, Mann Robinson Distribution, Mann Robinson Music Group, and the Give It How You Live Foundation, firmly believes that the future of film and entertainment lies in the hands of independent artists. He recognizes that their unique perspectives, voices, and stories will shape the industry for years.
At the core of this revolution is the belief that by removing gatekeeping constraints, independent artists can navigate the industry's challenges together, creating a collective force greater than the sum of its parts. "I am incredibly excited about the future. We are on an upward trajectory with a roster of impressive projects rolling out in 2024," said Mann Robinson Studios President Russell Wyche.
Embracing the Mann Robinson method outlined in his debut literary title, "A Look Into Black Independent Filmmaking," Mann provides a unique perspective on how independent filmmaking can serve as a gateway into the world of film and entertainment. Having been involved in 43 media projects, Mann has continued to assist independent filmmakers of color in their journeys and inspire others to do the same. Alongside Mann Robinson, Russell Wyche, and Asia Diamond, the traditional norms of the industry are being challenged, while the independent spirit and ingenuity are proving to lead to unprecedented achievements and recognition.
In forging collaborations with major networks such as Starz, CW, Peacock, ForUsByUs Network, Tubi, Paramount, and BET, among others, Mann Robinson Studios has established itself as a trusted partner within the industry. By building a supportive and nurturing ecosystem, the studio enables creativity to flourish and boundaries to be shattered. "We intend to celebrate the triumphs of our filmmaking partners and usher in a new era of storytelling that represents the diverse perspectives that make up our world," said Asia Diamond, Production Coordinator at Mann Robinson Studios.
As the momentum behind the Mann Robinson brand grows, audiences can look forward to a lively and diverse landscape of films and entertainment that authentically captures the beauty and complexity of human experiences. With each project that emerges from the collaboration between Mann Robinson Distribution, Mann Robinson Studios, Mann Robinson Music Group, and the Give It How You Live Foundation, the power of independent artists to captivate, educate, and inspire will be showcased to the world.
About Mann Robinson:
Mann Robinson Studios is a full production studio in Atlanta, Georgia, spearheaded by the acclaimed media mogul Mann Robinson. Founded in 2021, the studio offers a wide range of services and facilities to support the production of films, sitcoms, videos, and various other media projects. With a spacious 20,000 sqft sound stage-style studio featuring 20-foot ceilings and 32-foot Green and White Cyc Walls, creatives and production teams have ample space and resources to bring their vision to life.
In his book, "A Look Into Black Independent Filmmaking," Mann offers a unique perspective on a vital aspect of the film industry, shedding light on the challenges and triumphs of independent filmmakers of color. Additionally, his book, "Sober As F*ck: The New Drunk," serves as a guide to living a fulfilling and sober life. Mann shares his challenges, the transformative impact of sobriety on his craft, and the journey of self-discovery that has influenced his journey.
