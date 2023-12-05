T-Omega Wind Prototype Demonstration Launch in New Bedford, MA
EINPresswire.com/ -- Yesterday, T-Omega Wind, Inc. successfully launched its uniquely designed floating offshore wind turbine in New Bedford, MA. The 1/16 scale demonstrator’s launch is a big step forward for T-Omega Wind, Inc. and for the offshore wind industry.
The offshore wind industry is facing significant headwinds with steep increases in costs of deployment and maintenance. T-Omega Wind’s demonstrator unit proves that thinking differently about the approach to offshore wind can yield positive results. It will be significantly lighter, use less materials and will not require specialized infrastructure for deployment and maintenance. The shallow draft design enables the use of existing infrastructure and deployment in waters not viable for current solutions. This substantially reduces the cost compared to legacy technologies.
“Our team is thrilled to take this next step in launching our groundbreaking technology,” said T-Omega Wind CEO Brita Formato. “Floating offshore wind is a critical energy source for reaching multiple state and federal goals by 2030. The offshore wind industry is facing well documented challenges. T-Omega Wind’s radically redesigned floating offshore wind turbine will solve most of the challenges in an elegant and cost-effective manner. Our technology presents significant cost reductions in both production and installation/maintenance, entirely manufactured domestically. We are excited to showcase this technology to the world’s largest offshore wind developers, and we aim for full utility scale deployments in the coming years.”
From Gordon Carr, Executive Director of the New Bedford Port Authority: “The Port Authority is pleased to be supporting this temporary small scale research effort by T-Omega Wind. The Port of New Bedford welcomes companies that are interested in taking advantage of our location and maritime industrial expertise to advance innovation. The project is also an opportunity to gain insights into potential floating offshore wind designs, so we can better understand and advocate for the most minimal impacts to marine life and commercial fishing from this new technology.”
“MassCEC is glad to support T-Omega Wind in advancing its floating wind turbine technology through our AmplifyMass Program. The development of offshore wind - both stationary and floating turbines - is critical to achieving Massachusetts’ climate goals. MassCEC's AmplifyMass program helps innovative young companies like T-Omega Wind accelerate the development of their climate solution, and its impact on reducing greenhouse emissions." said Emily Reichert, CEO of MassCEC.
The Massachusetts Clean Energy Center (MassCEC) is a state economic development agency dedicated to accelerating the growth of the clean energy sector across the Commonwealth to spur job creation, deliver statewide environmental benefits and to secure long-term economic growth for the people of Massachusetts.
Founded in 2020, by Andy Myers and Jim Papadopoulos, T-Omega Wind is radically redesigning floating offshore wind turbines to take advantage of being on the water rather than fighting it. TOW has received grants from the National Science Foundation, the Massachusetts Clean Energy Center, CleanTech Open, and the Net Zero Technology Centre (UK).
A neighborhood information session will be held at the New Bedford Wastewater Treatment Plant (1000 S. Rodney French Boulevard) on Thursday December 7th at 6pm. For more information, please visit www.t-omegawind.com
