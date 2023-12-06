BlackFox now offers support to local mining operations in Africa.

BlackFox assembled a local team to support drilling operations in Africa

New presence marks the beginning of global expansion for the company.

I understood that productive relationship with operations in Africa would be impossible without local presence. Now we are able to extend personalized support in their time zone and language.” — Shea Croshaw, founder

BAMAKO, MALI, December 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bamako, Mali - BlackFox is a leading analytics software provider in the drilling industry. As an independent and innovative company, it is focused on delivering advanced solutions that enhance operational efficiency. BlackFox supports North American mining clients from its U.S. based headquarters. The company has seen rapid growth and maintains a high customer retention rate due to its ability to authentically connect with the clients.

Shea Croshaw, founder (https://www.linkedin.com/in/sheacroshaw/) says he strongly believes that African operations deserve the same level of service as their North American mining clients. “We personally know our clients; we serve them during drilling hours. We are there for them on their schedule. I understood that this relationship with operations in Africa would be impossible without local presence. Now we are able to extend this support in their time zone and in their language.”

Laura Summers, who leads customer support for BlackFox, adds “We feel so fortunate to have found local industry professionals to join our team. Not only are they a part of the local community, fluent in English and French, they also have over 20 years of experience in the drilling industry! We couldn’t have hoped for more.”

Indeed, it looks like this team is primed for effective communication and high-quality service necessary for their clients in the broader region.

Derek Miller, BlackFox senior developer is excited about this new chapter: "It’s great to envision our technology used on different continents. We have a dashboard showing operations we serve and it’s really cool to see the dots on the map light up.”

This initiative underscores BlackFox’s commitment to supporting the pivotal role of African drillers in the global industry and its ambition to contribute to the region’s development and prosperity.

For more information about BlackFox's initiatives and services please visit blackfoxexp.com.