Venum Launches Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 Collection
Introducing the Adrenaline-Fueled Apparel Collection that Packs a Punch
We are pleased to introduce the Dodge Demon 170 by VENUM collection, uniting two high-octane brands that live for speed, strength and power.”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VENUM, the world’s leading brand in combat sports, today announced the launch of the Dodge Demon 170 by VENUM collection, a full range of apparel and accessories celebrating high-octane performance and adrenaline.
— Franck Dupuis, VENUM CEO
“VENUM champions those who seek out the rush of adrenaline - it is in our DNA as a combat sports brand”, said Franck Dupuis, owner and CEO of VENUM. He continued, “We are pleased to introduce the Dodge Demon 170 by VENUM collection, uniting two high-octane brands that live for speed, strength and power.”
A thoughtfully designed range, including men’s and women’s apparel, it combines performance and lifestyle materials with details unique to the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170, the world’s most powerful muscle car ever produced.
A silver metallic patch & eyelets feature on the T-shirt, hoodie, track jacket and baseball cap, designed to imitate the metallic plate on the Demon 170’s 1025-horsepower combustion engine. Each apparel piece is available in both black or nickel grey, the same shade as the exterior of the Demon 170 itself.
Meanwhile, the collection’s unique wrestling shoes feature the Demon 170, Dodge and VENUM logos in silver. Comfortable, flexible and lightweight, with a rubberized sole for grip, these shoes fit just as well on the race track as on the mat.
The Dodge Demon 170 by VENUM collection is available starting today, December 7th, 2023, on venum.com. For more information, visit venum.com/collections/venum-x-dodge
About VENUM
As the world’s leading combat sports brand, VENUM is trusted by top fighters and athletes globally. Since 2021, VENUM has been the official outfitter of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), equipping the world’s most formidable MMA athletes.
Since its founding in 2005, Venum has been at the forefront of the fast-changing world of combat sports. Each of our products, from boxing gloves to fight shorts, draw on our unique insights of what fighters and athletes need at every level.
At VENUM we obsess about taking home the win. From boxing to MMA to motorsports, our mission is to equip you with unparalleled quality gear and apparel, so you can focus on excelling in your own performance. Athletes, combat sports fans and all-round adrenaline seekers: If you’re hustling after excellence you’re one of us; If you’re looking for the thrill of victory, you’re one of us. For more information, please contact venum.com
About Dodge//SRT
For more than 100 years, the Dodge brand has carried on the spirit of brothers John and Horace Dodge. Their influence continues today as Dodge shifts into high gear with a lineup that delivers unrivaled performance in each of the segments where they compete.
Dodge drives forward as a pure performance brand, offering SRT Hellcat versions of the Dodge Challenger, Dodge Charger and Dodge Durango, as well as an R/T performance hybrid version of the all-new Dodge Hornet, representing the brand’s first-ever electrified performance vehicle. Dodge delivers the drag-strip dominating 807-horsepower Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock; the 797-horsepower Dodge Charger SRT Redeye, the most powerful and fastest mass-produced sedan in the world; and the 710-horsepower Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, the most powerful SUV ever; and best-in-class standard performance in the compact utility vehicle segment with the Dodge Hornet. Combined, these four muscle vehicles make Dodge the industry’s most powerful brand, offering more horsepower than any other American brand across its entire lineup.
In 2022, the Dodge brand ranked No. 1 in the J.D. Power APEAL Study (mass market), making it the only domestic brand ever to do so three years in a row. In 2020, Dodge was named the "#1 Brand in Initial Quality," making it the first domestic brand ever to rank No. 1 in the J.D. Power Initial Quality Study (IQS).
Dodge is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.
Mathieu Soulie
DBV Distribution Inc
matt@venum.com