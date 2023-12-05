Submit Release
Manchin Announces $3.3 Million for Brownfields Clean Up, Underground Storage Tanks Maintenance in West Virginia

December 05, 2023

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $3,321,919 from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for the West Virginia University Research Corporation and the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection. The funding is made possible in part through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and will support assessing, cleaning up, and preparing brownfields sites for redevelopment as well as maintaining underground storage tanks in West Virginia. 

“Our Bipartisan Infrastructure Law continues to deliver critical investments for West Virginia that strengthen the health and safety of our communities,” said Senator Manchin. “I am pleased the EPA is investing more than $3.3 million to clean up brownfields sites across the Mountain State and prevent hazardous substance releases from our underground storage tanks. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources that protect the health and wellbeing of our communities.”

Individual awards listed below:

  • $3,300,000 – West Virginia University Research Corporation
    • This funding will support technical assistance-related to the clean up and redevelopment of brownfields sites across the state.
  • $21,919 – West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection
    • This funding will support a program that will help ensure proper maintenance of underground storage tanks, which will help prevent petroleum and hazardous substance emissions.
