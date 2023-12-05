AG Column: Generally Speaking - December 2023

As I approach the end of my first year in office, it seems appropriate to reflect on what has been a very active time for me. It is a privilege to serve as Attorney General of this great state, and I am proud of how my administration is working on behalf of all Oklahomans.

Among my top priorities is to stop the scourge of illegal marijuana operations that has swept Oklahoma since the 2018 legalization of medical marijuana. In May, I assembled an Organized Crime Task Force (OCTF), the first of its kind in the history of the Attorney General’s office. This task force works closely with our federal, state, county and local law enforcement partners to investigate all crimes related to illegal grow operations, including human trafficking and the distribution of deadly drugs like fentanyl.

Comprised of seasoned prosecutors and agents, the OCTF shuts down, on average, one illegal operation every day. Just last month, the task force worked with partner agencies to confiscate more than 36 tons of black-market marijuana in one day. Exactly one week later, the OCTF seized more than 77,000 marijuana plants. These are two of the largest marijuana busts in state history. Anyone with information about a suspected illegal marijuana operation is encouraged to contact my office by clicking on the “Illegal Marijuana Tipline” tab on my website (oag.ok.gov).

My office is also working to end a culture of corruption and scandal that has pervaded Oklahoma government in recent years. We are exploring legal action against entities responsible for billions of dollars in ill-gotten gains during 2021’s Winter Storm Uri. I have taken on specific prosecutions and investigations, including the probe of Swadley's Bar-B-Q and the State Tourism and Recreation Department. Similarly, I requested an investigative audit of the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief funds, more commonly known as GEER. Both federal and state auditors found gross mismanagement of millions of GEER dollars that should have gone to help young students. Oklahomans deserve to see that their tax dollars are spent fairly and that bad actors are held accountable.

Transparency and openness in government are critical. To that end, I am steadfast in my commitment to enforce the Open Records and Open Meetings Acts. My office added the position of a public access counselor, former state Sen. Anthony Sykes, who works with state agencies to ensure strict compliance with these important laws. This fall we partnered with the Oklahoma Press Association to conduct traveling seminars on Open Meetings and Open Records. The turnout at each regional stop was tremendous. The series wraps up Dec. 11 at Metro Technology Center in Oklahoma City.

I am working vigilantly to restore a positive working relationship between the State and our Native American tribes. Issues such as the U.S. Supreme Court’s McGirt decision, which impacts criminal jurisdictions on tribal land, and questions surrounding the issuance of tribal license plates should be opportunities for collaboration, not division. I have opened a dialogue with tribal leaders to find workable solutions to these shared challenges. This is important work that I will continue in 2024.

I am also vigorously protecting Oklahoma against overreach by the federal government. Whether the overreach is related to the lesser prairie chicken or depriving our state from desperately needed federal funds in an effort to punish Oklahoma for its pro-life law, my office is actively pursuing litigation opposing the Biden Administration’s wrongheaded zeal to overregulate.

I believe firmly that Oklahoma has a bright future ahead and I look forward to the work yet to come across the next 37 months.

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to you and your family!

###