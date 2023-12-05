Northborne Transaction Announcement: Isometric Micro Molding Sale of a Majority Interest to Nissha Medical Technologies
Northborne Partners is pleased to announce that it is serving as financial advisor to Isometric Micro Molding in connection with its pending acquisition
Nissha (TSX:7915)MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Northborne Transaction Announcement | Isometric Micro Molding Sale of a Majority Interest to Nissha Medical Technologies
Northborne Partners is pleased to announce that it is serving as financial advisor to Isometric Micro Molding, Inc. (“Isometric”) in connection with the pending acquisition of Isometric by Nissha Medical Technologies (“NMT”), a subsidiary of Nissha Co., Ltd. (TSE:7915). Nissha announced on December 4, 2023 that it entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a majority interest in Isometric.
Isometric is a leading provider of world class micro solutions that save and improve lives. Over the past decade, it has grown to become the preeminent, technology-driven micro molding solution for the medical industry. Isometric provides high precision components and assemblies to industry-leading medical OEMs.
Through the acquisition of Isometric, NMT will acquire differentiated expertise to provide to its existing customers and broaden its capabilities while upholding its commitment to the “advancement of patient care with uncompromising integrity.”
About Northborne Partners
Northborne Partners is a preeminent middle market investment banking firm focused on providing M&A advisory services to companies in the food & consumer, healthcare, industrials and business services sectors. It specializes in advising private-equity-owned and closely held businesses on complex sell-side transactions. Northborne Partners is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN. For more information, please visit northborne.com.
Mike Hirschberg
Northborne Partners
+1 612-351-8706
Mhirschberg@northborne.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn