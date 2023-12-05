Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,600 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 449,461 in the last 365 days.

Northborne Transaction Announcement: Isometric Micro Molding Sale of a Majority Interest to Nissha Medical Technologies

Northborne Partners Served as Exclusive Financial Advisor to Isometric Micro Molding

Northborne Partners is pleased to announce that it is serving as financial advisor to Isometric Micro Molding in connection with its pending acquisition

Nissha (TSX:7915)

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Northborne Transaction Announcement | Isometric Micro Molding Sale of a Majority Interest to Nissha Medical Technologies

Northborne Partners is pleased to announce that it is serving as financial advisor to Isometric Micro Molding, Inc. (“Isometric”) in connection with the pending acquisition of Isometric by Nissha Medical Technologies (“NMT”), a subsidiary of Nissha Co., Ltd. (TSE:7915). Nissha announced on December 4, 2023 that it entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a majority interest in Isometric.

Isometric is a leading provider of world class micro solutions that save and improve lives. Over the past decade, it has grown to become the preeminent, technology-driven micro molding solution for the medical industry. Isometric provides high precision components and assemblies to industry-leading medical OEMs.

Through the acquisition of Isometric, NMT will acquire differentiated expertise to provide to its existing customers and broaden its capabilities while upholding its commitment to the “advancement of patient care with uncompromising integrity.”

About Northborne Partners

Northborne Partners is a preeminent middle market investment banking firm focused on providing M&A advisory services to companies in the food & consumer, healthcare, industrials and business services sectors. It specializes in advising private-equity-owned and closely held businesses on complex sell-side transactions. Northborne Partners is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN. For more information, please visit northborne.com.

Mike Hirschberg
Northborne Partners
+1 612-351-8706
Mhirschberg@northborne.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

You just read:

Northborne Transaction Announcement: Isometric Micro Molding Sale of a Majority Interest to Nissha Medical Technologies

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more