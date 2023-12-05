DHHR Promotes National Influenza Vaccination Week

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Public Health reminds residents that there is still time to protect themselves and their loved ones from flu this season with an annual flu vaccine. Flu vaccination among West Virginians has been lower in recent years since the pandemic, with only 30.7% of the population estimated to be vaccinated as of November 2023.

“Flu vaccination prevents tens of thousands of flu-associated hospitalizations and deaths each year,” said Dr. Matthew Christiansen, State Health Officer and Commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health. “By receiving your flu vaccine this season, you also protect people around you, especially those who are more vulnerable to serious flu illness.”

Standard flu vaccines are approved and recommended for most children ages 6 months or older. Flu vaccines and COVID-19 vaccines may be given at the same time. To learn more about flu vaccines, visit www.cdc.gov/flu/prevent/keyfacts.htm.

To locate a health care facility or pharmacy with flu vaccines, please visit vaccinefinder.org. National Influenza Vaccination Week is an observance lasting from December 4 through December 8, 2023.