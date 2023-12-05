Kravit Law joins KSN, Expanding Community Association Legal Services throughout Florida

Kravit Law has merged with Kovitz Shifrin Nesbit, allowing KSN to expand legal services to Florida community associations.

MUNDELEIN, IL, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We're pleased to announce Kravit Law has merged with Kovitz Shifrin Nesbit (KSN).

KSN opened its doors in 1983. Forty years later, this merger marks a significant milestone in our law firm’s growth and continued commitment to providing unparalleled legal representation to current and prospective clients.

KSN Managing Partner Ryan Shpritz: “This merger allows KSN to expand our community association legal services throughout Florida, supporting the Kravit Law team in providing exceptional legal services to board members, property managers, landlords, and real estate property owners. We are eager to build upon our shared culture that prioritizes clients and their unique legal issues - a KSN core principle for over 40 years.

As KSN has grown over the years, many highly talented professionals have joined our law firm. I’ve been fortunate to be a part of this exciting journey and privileged to work alongside these amazing people. We're proud to take this significant step forward to advance KSN’s role as leaders in Florida and within our industry."

With this merger, KSN broadens our firm’s geographical coverage and legal services that include community association law, landlord/tenant law, property tax appeals, debt collection, and litigation. Clients will also benefit from KSN’s dedication to education with access to resources including the KSN app, articles, booklets, podcasts, seminars, and more.

Kravit Law founder Cory Kravit: “This marks an incredibly exciting chapter as we combine our long-standing goals of excellence in legal services and real estate transactions. I want to assure our valued clients and dedicated staff that this merger will only enhance our capabilities and stability.

I founded Krait Law in 2009 and I’m proud of our accomplishments. I’m confident that this will mark the beginning of an even more impactful and successful chapter. Our firms share a commitment to continuous evolution, growth, and innovation. Together, we can extend our legal services to community associations and real estate property owners throughout Florida and beyond.”

About KSN: Since 1983, KSN has been a legal resource for condominium, homeowner, and townhome associations. Additionally, we represent clients in real estate transactions, collections, landlord/tenant issues, and property tax appeals. KSN is staffed by an experienced and diverse team of attorneys, legal assistants, paralegals, and administrative staff. We represent thousands of clients and community associations throughout the US with offices in several states including Florida, Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin.

About Kravit Law: Kravit Law has earned a reputation for its unwavering commitment to client service and excellence in legal practice. With a team of dedicated professionals, Kravit Law has provided top-tier legal guidance to community associations, property managers, landlords, and property owners throughout the State of Florida.

