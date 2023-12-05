Core Health & Fitness and EGYM Announce Strategic Partnership
EGYM and Core Health & Fitness partner to revolutionize cardio workouts, combining advanced fitness tech with innovative equipment.
The partnership with EGYM is much more than a business venture; it's a culmination of years of mutual respect and shared aspirations.”MUNICH, GERMANY, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EGYM, a global leader in fitness technology, and Core Health & Fitness, home to Star Trac and StairMaster commercial fitness products, are excited to announce their strategic partnership aimed at transforming the cardio workout experience. The collaboration brings together EGYM's cutting-edge fitness technology and Core’s innovative cardio equipment to provide gym-goers with an unparalleled workout experience.
As part of their dynamic partnership, EGYM and Core will work closely together on a state-of-the-art cardio integration that was recently kicked off by both product teams and is expected to launch early next year. The integration is part of Core's launch of the next-generation Android-based Star Trac and StairMaster cardio displays, combined with EGYM's advanced software to provide gym members seamless connectivity and real-time data tracking.
Both EGYM and Core Health & Fitness are committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation and excellence in the fitness industry. This partnership represents a significant milestone in their shared mission to provide individuals, gyms, and fitness facilities with the tools and technology necessary to achieve optimal results for both their business and their members.
Beyond the corporate alliance, this partnership is uniquely fortified by the personal and long-standing relationship between Core's newly appointed CEO, Bryan K. O’Rourke, and EGYM's Chief Product Officer, John Ford. Both serve on the Fitness Industry Technology Council's board and have collaborated over many years.
Bryan and John’s shared enthusiasm for fitness and technology first sparked a kinship that has grown in tandem with their respective business ventures, sharing insights and visions that have significantly contributed to the natural synergy between Core and EGYM.
"The partnership with EGYM is much more than a business venture; it's a culmination of years of mutual respect and shared aspirations," said Bryan. "John and I have always been aligned in our mission to elevate fitness experiences through innovation. This partnership is a testament to that bond. In addition, I have had a chance to develop a great relationship with EGYM’S CEO Philipp, who I greatly admire."
Philipp Roesch-Schlanderer of EGYM mirrors this sentiment: "Our relationship with Bryan and Core Health & Fitness is built on a foundation of trust and common goals. We've always admired their dedication to excellence, and it's an honor to bring our collective vision to life through this partnership."
About Core Health & Fitness
At Core Health & Fitness, we bring innovative health and fitness solutions to the global market. We’re home to brands like StairMaster, Nautilus, Throwdown, Star Trac, Schwinn, and Wexer. Offering a combination of equipment, trainer education, and digital fitness solutions, we press into the future of fitness to ensure the creation of quality products and programming that meet the needs of an ever-evolving industry. Beyond products, installation, customer service, and support, Core can also provide financing options and a variety of partner connections that can build out your entire facility, no matter the size. Visit us at www.corehealthandfitness.com.
About EGYM GmbH
EGYM is a global fitness technology leader providing fitness and health facilities with intelligent workout solutions. EGYM makes exercising smarter and more efficient with its comprehensive suite of connected gym equipment and digital products that integrate seamlessly with 3rd-party hard- and software. EGYM enables gym owners and operators to leverage a fitness technology ecosystem that delivers a fully connected workout experience for exercisers and drives measurable business and health outcomes on and off the fitness floor.
EGYM’s global headquarters are in Munich, Germany, with additional offices across Europe and North American offices in Denver, Colorado.
