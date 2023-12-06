Interior Image Group Welcomes New Clients and Expands Full-Service Design Portfolio
EINPresswire.com/ -- Interior Image Group (IIG), a leading name in interior design and procurement for the hospitality industry, continues to expand by adding four new clients to its full-service portfolio. As the firm continues to experience remarkable growth, this expansion highlights its commitment to delivering memorable design experiences within the hospitality industry.
"We are delighted to welcome new clients into the IIG family. Our dedication to providing exceptional design, procurement, and branding services has enabled us to become a respected full-service interior design firm, and we look forward to delivering captivating spaces that resonate with each client's unique vision," said Patti Tritschler, President and CEO of Interior Image Group
New projects include the Mission Resort & Club in Howey-in-the-Hills, FL, the Grand Gardner Hotel in Valparaiso, IN, Hotel Indigo in Indianapolis, IN, and Caesars New Orleans.
Working with the Mission Resort & Club ownership, IIG will oversee the multi-year renovation and re-imagining of all guestrooms, restaurants, and indoor and outdoor public spaces. Located in Central Florida's Lake County, the property sits on over 500 lush acres in Howey-in-the-Hills, FL. The resort, just 30 minutes from Orlando, offers 176 hotel rooms, two award-winning golf courses, three restaurants, a spa, and more than 30,000 sq. ft. of event space, all amidst picturesque rolling hills and lakes.
"Trusting a space to IIG means trusting someone with your story and all the reasons that people will feel moved by your brand – and in awe of the space it sits in. The team at IIG has become a trusted design partner and offers us a style of storytelling and ownership of our project that is unmatched in the industry. We are grateful to have forged this relationship with IIG and look forward to working closely to bring the re-imagined Mission Resort & Club to life," said
Micajah Sturdivant, President and CEO of MMI Hospitality Group
Grand Gardner Hotel in Valparaiso, IN, is a new boutique hotel concept and complete adaptive reuse of an existing schoolhouse. Urschel Development is developing the project and will renovate a former Romanesque-style school constructed in 1899. The project will restore the historic building and add two new wings to create a new 67,000-square-foot, 58-room hotel. The former school building operated as the Valparaiso Boys and Girls Club from 1972 until 2022. The hotel will feature a spa, a boardroom, meeting spaces, retail space for local artisans, a lounge, six luxury guest suites, and a speak-easy style bar in the former attic.
The new east wing will feature 52 guest rooms, and the new west wing will provide banquet space and a kitchen, a spa, a fitness center, and a third-level restaurant with a roof deck.
In design is Caesars New Orleans, slated to open in 2024. This new property will showcase a reimagined luxury casino and hotel in a world-class destination. The property will debut a 340-room tower steps from the historic Canal Street in New Orleans near the historic French Quarter. The property will showcase a Nobu Hotel and Restaurant, additional exciting new dining options, and a brand-new adult circus-comedy experience from Spiegelworld. IIG’s design scope includes the new construction of guestroom and tower suites and a second-floor hotel lobby, as well as a lobby lounge and bar. Inspired by the culture surrounding Roman Baths and the pure indulgence of a day spent in the gardens, this uplifting environment effortlessly melds concepts of lightness and reflection with natural materials and refined details, creating a unique space for guests to both see and be seen.
New to the portfolio is the Hotel Indigo in Indianapolis, IN. The 103-room hotel is an adaptive reuse project of a historic Indianapolis Wholesale District building. The project will return the property to its 1924 roots as the first hotel in Indianapolis to offer modern amenities, including ice delivered to guests. Hotel Indigo will embrace the artistic spirit of the Wholesale District and include a lobby bar, lounge, board room, fitness center, and vibrant rooftop bar. Working with Sun Development and Ratio Architects, the project's construction is slated to be completed in early 2025.
"Working on the Hotel Indigo perfectly aligns with the design philosophy of the creative team at IIG. We strive to design from the vantage point of delivering true hospitality for everyone. The Hotel Indigo brand caters to the curious and situates itself in vibrant neighborhoods worldwide to encourage guests to make unique discoveries and forge meaningful connections. They believe that great design tells stories, and we work together to emphasize this commitment by creating a design narrative and an experience that resonates with each Hotel Indigo guest," said Leslie Schultz, Chief Design Officer at IIG.
About Interior Image Group (IIG)
Interior Image Group is one of North America's top hospitality interior design + branding and procurement firms. With offices strategically located for ease of access in Indiana, Chicago, and Florida, IIG consistently receives numerous awards and accolades for its multi-dimensional work for the hospitality industry's top brands. From ground-up, adaptive reuse, and historic to forward-thinking sustainable mixed-use developments, IIG is a sought-after design and branding partner. To learn more about IIG and to view a portfolio of recent work, visit Interior Image Group (IIG).
Pam Devaney
