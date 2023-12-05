Paymerang Expands Product Line with Receivables Automation

RICHMOND, VA, USA, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paymerang, a recognized leader in finance automation solutions, is proud to announce the expansion of its product line to include Receivables Automation, reinforcing its commitment to transforming the Office of the CFO.

Building on its history of innovation, Paymerang introduces the Receivables Automation product, simplifying accounts receivable and empowering businesses with real-time insights into cash flow. This expansion reflects Paymerang's mission to empower financial professionals with the tools and insights they need to thrive in today's dynamic business environment.

This innovative solution streamlines and accelerates invoice-to-cash processes, saving time and increasing efficiency, while also minimizing the risk of errors. Real-time insights and analytics empower decision-making and enhance cash flow. Paymerang's team adds valuable assistance throughout the adoption process to empower finance professionals to work smarter, focusing on strategic financial goals.

The Receivables Automation product is driven by a strategic integration with Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology. Fiserv empowers Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) like Paymerang to broaden their capabilities by enabling card payment acceptance and cost-effective processing for merchants.

This integration allows Paymerang to offer comprehensive credit card merchant processing capabilities to businesses across the U.S. By leveraging the expertise, industry experience and sophisticated ISV payments engine of Fiserv, Paymerang is now equipped to seamlessly integrate credit card processing into its suite of financial automation tools, providing businesses with a one-stop solution for managing their financial transactions.

"Our commitment to transforming the Office of the CFO remains unwavering,” said Paymerang CEO Nasser Chanda. “The addition of the Receivables Automation product exemplifies our mission to provide CFOs and finance teams with cutting-edge solutions that drive efficiency and improve financial outcomes."

For more information about Paymerang's Receivables Automation product and its mission to transform the Office of the CFO, please visit paymerang.com.

About Paymerang:

Paymerang provides a streamlined invoice and payment automation platform that brings accounts payable (AP) departments into the modern age. Paymerang's platform saves AP departments thousands of hours annually, enhances visibility, increases accuracy, and improves efficiency while reducing paper, fraud risks, and operating costs. Learn more at https://www.paymerang.com/.