GEORGIA PREP LINEBACKER SAMMY BROWN WINS NATIONAL BUTKUS AWARD
Two-way standout led Jefferson to Regional Championship and is headed to ClemsonCHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sammy Brown, a senior at Jefferson High School, Jefferson, Ga., has received the 2023 Butkus Award®, honoring the nation’s top prep linebacker. The award was formally presented during a surprise appearance by Matt Butkus, son of linebacker legend Dick Butkus.
The 6-3, 230-lb. two-way standout is a two-time All-State selection and was named the 2023 Georgia AAAAA Defensive Player of the Year. On the field this season, Brown had 153 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, three blocked punts and two interceptions. Brown also amassed 2,491 yards and 40 touchdowns on offense and punted 36 times for a 44-yard average and 15 inside the 20 yard line. The three-sport standout has committed to Clemson. He maintains a 4.0 GPA and volunteers by assisting elementary special needs students.
The Butkus Award Selection Committee said, “Sammy Brown is a strong, powerful, explosive, dominant, two-way standout. He has been a magnet to the ball and unblockable. He has demonstrated as exceptional achievement in the classroom as he has on the football field. His extraordinary work ethic shows up in any pursuit. It was an exceptionally strong class of linebackers from which to select one winner. Sammy Brown stood out the most.”
"Sammy Brown has exemplified what everyone wants in a football player," said Head Coach Travis Noland. "He is tough, hard-working, and selfless. He is an excellent student who cares about others on our team and in our school. Sammy has earned everything he has received, through his relentless pursuit of excellence."
Other 2023 prep finalists included; runner-up Justin Williams, Oakridge, Conroe, Texas; Payton Pierce, Lovejoy, Lucas, Texas; Brayden Platt, Yelm, Wash.; and Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa, St. John Bosco, Bellflower, Calif.
The Butkus Award selection committee focuses on qualities that defined Dick Butkus’ career: toughness, on-field leadership, competitiveness, football character and linebacking skills.
The 2022 High School Butkus Award winner was Drayk Bowen of Andrean High School in Merrillville, Ind. (now Notre Dame). Meanwhile, the 2022 collegiate Butkus Award winner was Jack Campbell of Iowa (now Detroit Lions). Roquan Smith of the Baltimore Ravens won the 2022 pro trophy.
Three 2023 Butkus Award winners will be honored at an event Jan. 27, 2024, at Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa in Rancho Mirage, Calif. A limited number of ticket packages are available through the Butkus Foundation.
About the Butkus Award: Founded in 1985, the Butkus Award honors linebackers at three levels while supporting causes important to the Butkus family. Causes include Butkus Takes Heart™ initiative encouraging early cardiovascular screening among adults, and the I Play Clean® initiative encouraging athletes to train naturally without performance-enhancing drugs. A 51-member expert panel of coaches, scouts and journalists guides the selection process. The Butkus Foundation has presented the high school and professional awards since 2008. The collegiate award is now in its 39th season.
