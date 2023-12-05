Datahive360 Data Management for Marketers and Agencies
Datahive360 is thrilled to introduce a groundbreaking data management platform that promises to change the game for marketers and digital agencies.ALMERE, FLEVOLAND, THE NETHERLANDS, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Datahive360, a trailblazing data technology company, is thrilled to introduce a data management platform that promises to change the game for marketers and digital agencies.
With a focus on leveraging the value of marketing data, Datahive360's platform enables businesses to seamlessly collect, merge, and unify data from multiple sources without requiring technical expertise.
In today's data-centric business landscape, marketing professionals and agencies face the challenge of harnessing data from various advertising, analytics, CRM, and other sources.
Datahive360 provides an ingenious solution, offering:
- Effortless Data Integration: Datahive360 automatically collects, merges, and unifies data from advertising, analytics, CRM, and other sources, making it a hassle-free process for businesses.
- Zero-Code Data Management: Designed as a zero-code platform, the intuitive interface empowers marketers to set up data connectors without requiring technical knowledge. For tech-savvy users Datahive360 offers full control over the generated SQL queries, enabling customization and review.
- Single-Source-of-Truth Data: Businesses can collect and unify view and click-based data to gain a single-source-of-truth view of performance.
Dashboarding and Reporting: Create insightful dashboards and reports based on unified data in any data visualization tool. Or simply add the data to your existing data warehouse and reporting environment.
- Campaign Automation: Automate custom audience targeting using lead and customer data from CRM, streamlining marketing efforts.
Datahive360 caters to a diverse audience, including marketers, tech analysts, and CMOs, offering tailored solutions for each group. Here's how Datahive360 benefits various stakeholders:
Datahive360 For Marketers: Better Insights, Across All Media Channels
Gain a deeper understanding of customer interactions across platforms and media channels. Collect and consolidate data from advertising, analytics, CRM, and other sources to create a single source of truth for marketing insights. All this is achieved with a few clicks, no technical expertise is required.
Datahive360 For Agencies: Empower Your Clients. Drive Agency Growth.
For digital agencies, Datahive360 offers a competitive edge. Automate dashboarding and reporting, saving time and eliminating human errors while providing more actionable insights to clients.
Why Clients Love Datahive360
Here's what some of Datahive360's esteemed clients have to say:
Thijs Villerius, BI Data Engineer at Landal Greenparks: "We started off building our API connections to collect our marketing data. But then we discovered Datahive360. We gained a lot of time by integrating it into our data pipeline, and it saves us a lot of hassle and maintenance."
Rutger Groot, Operations Director at Brandmannen: "Datahive360 felt like taking a shortcut in developing our in-house analysis and reporting flow. I sped up our process, and they helped us expand our reach by adding the connectors we needed."
Talitha Zwagers, Managing Director at Traffic Builders: "As an agency, we invested in Datahive360 to improve the process of delivering our standard reporting to clients. Nowadays, it also gives us an edge in offering more advanced data-driven solutions."
Iris Van Hees, Head of Technology at Annalect: "Thanks to Datahive360, we were able to quickly offer data activation options to our clients without worrying about development and maintenance. We instantly added value through Datahive360."
Getting started with Datahive360 is easy! You can schedule a demo for a personalized introduction to the platform or sign up for a 30-day free trial to experience how to leverage the value of your data effortlessly.
Mersudin Forbes
Datahive360
+44 7411 143686
mersudin@datahive360.com