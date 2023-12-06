Start a Network Poised to Revolutionize Group Connectivity with Formal Launch on February 15th, 2024
D/FW, Texas - Start a Network has announced it will hold their formal launch on February 15th, 2024 after 18 months in development and beta testing!ROANOKE, TX, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Start a Network, an all-in-one platform for growing and managing all types and sizes of groups, aspires to provide the most comprehensive suite of tools to handle group member communication, events, content creation, and more.
Originally conceived to make life easier for business networking group owners by providing tools for administration, monetization, social media integration, and multi-channel communication, Start a Network has evolved into a comprehensive solution applicable to all types of professional, non-professional and social groups.
"We initially wanted to create an easy way for networking group leaders to handle logistics like membership, events, content, and finances without the typical headaches and growth pains," said co-founder and Start a Network architect Brian Botch. “In building out features to help these entrepreneurs succeed, we realized we had developed a versatile platform that could strengthen all sorts of groups and communities.”
Key features of the Start a Network platform include:
- Customizable group websites with modern designs
- Robust member portals and profiles for maximum exposure
- Multi-channel member communication with in-app messaging
- Automated content creation with AI writing assistance
- Integrated promotion and shareable updates on social media
- User-friendly event management and online registration
- Admin dashboard to easily manage members and view analytics
With versatile functionality, supporting networking groups, chambers of commerce, trade associations, book clubs, support groups, ministries, businesses, athletic organizations are all within our wheelhouse. Start a Network aims to set the standard for comprehensive and accessible group management solutions.
When questioned about the launch, Bill Mueller co-founder and visionary stated, "We're thrilled to finally unveil a product that can strengthen any organization through seamless connectivity. We have worked hard to get to this point and are excited to see all of the different types of groups that will ultimately benefit from our service. Our slogan is Connecting People, Building Relationships, and we strongly believe in the importance of in-person gatherings. Our goal is to build on those relationships when you aren’t meeting in-person and to make it easier to not only stay in touch but to build comradery and lift one another up! We do this through actively participating in the endorsement of one another’s businesses, skill sets, and personality traits via our social media integration.”
About Start a Network:
Start a Network was conceived in September of 2022 and was formally established in May of 2023 to create technology facilitating connectivity, shared values, and growth for group organizations.
Learn more at https://StartANetwork.com
