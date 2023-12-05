Submit Release
Governor Shapiro and Lieutenant Governor Davis Kick Off the Christmas Season at 2023 Annual Capitol Tree Lighting Ceremony

Shapiro Administration hosted the annual Harrisburg tradition, lighting a 20-foot Douglas Fir from Carbon County in the Capitol Rotunda decorated by Pennsylvania’s children and seniors.

Harrisburg, PA – Today, Governor Josh Shapiro, Lieutenant Governor Austin Davis, and Department of General Services Secretary Reggie McNeil kicked off the 2023 holiday season at the Capitol in Harrisburg with the 2023 Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony.

“I love this time of year and how it brings people together, and I’m so excited to light my first Christmas tree as Governor — a beautiful Douglas Fir from Carbon County,” said Governor Josh Shapiro. “No matter what holidays you celebrate, I hope all Pennsylvanians get a chance to spend time with loved ones and count their blessings. Lori, our children and I wish you all a very Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays.”

The tree is a 20-foot Douglas Fir from Crystal Spring Tree Farm in Lehighton, Carbon County. It is decorated with 1,250 LED lights and more than 700 handmade ornaments donated by Pre-K for PA students and Pennsylvania Department of Aging seniors from across the Commonwealth. 

The Governor was joined by Lieutenant Governor Austin Davis, Department of General Services Secretary Reggie McNeil, Department of Aging Secretary Jason Kavulich, Reverend Anjel Scarborough of All Saints Episcopal Church in Hershey, PA, and dozens of Pre-K for PA students and staff for the holiday celebration.

The Central Dauphin High School Choir led the audience in singing Christmas carols and Santa Claus made an appearance. In addition to the Rotunda Tree, there is another 20-foot Douglas fir – also from Crystal Spring Tree Farm – located outdoors on the Capitol steps.

The tree in the Rotunda will be lit daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and the tree on the Capitol steps will be lit daily from 5 p.m. to midnight through January 8, 2024.

