Soccer 5® signs Pitchbooking

Soccer 5® has agreed an exclusive multi year agreement to power its' small sided soccer centers booking with Pitchbooking
we are very excited to have agreed this deal with Pitchbooking which from the outset understood our requirements and has the strength in depth to power and develop an industry leading operating system”MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Soccer 5® is a US leader in small sided soccer centers and signed a multi year development deal with BrandOne in January 2024 to develop the franchise with ambitions to become the nations 'go to' for recreational and competitive play with small sided soccer centers in cities around the country where players of all ages and abilities can come play soccer.
— Scott Georgeson
And to power this growth with best in class operational and integrated booking systems, Soccer 5® has signed a multi year partnership deal with Pitchbooking which offers an intuitive platform on which soccer players can find their local Soccer 5® facility and book a field, register for a pick up game, inquire about Academy registration and much more, all available 24/7 on any device.
This partnership will allow Soccer 5® customers to make a booking whenever they feel like it, wherever there is availability. Using an intuitive, integrated service, a few clicks are all our players need to turn the impulse to play into something real.
Scott Georgeson, President Soccer 5® said "We are very excited to have agreed this deal with Pitchbooking which from the outset understood our requirements and has the strength in depth to power and continually develop an industry leading operating system"
Shea O’Hagan, CEO Pitchbooking added "Pitchbooking is thrilled to partner with Soccer 5 ® USA to support their operations at this exciting stage of their growth. Our software will provide a full suite of tools to power their digital estate for their range of Soccer Centers."
