George A. Pontikes Jr. - CEO of ENR 400 Satterfield & Pontikes added to Inertia Systems Board of Directors
George's status as a leader in the industry and driver of innovation both validates Inertia's approach and promises even greater advancements moving forward.
Inertia’s Intelligent Construction Drawings (ICDs) are unique in the construction industry and what I believe should be the hub of all construction projects.”CHULA VISTA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An innovator in construction management systems, George Pontikes has pioneered several technological advancements and earned numerous awards, including a national American Institute of Architects (AIA) award for the most inspirational BIM pilot project. George founded Satterfield & Pontikes Construction (S&P) over 30 years ago and as Chairman & CEO he has led the company to significant growth through innovation. George’s focus on innovation has led to S&P not only utilizing leading edge market solutions but also developing and driving new tools and methodologies.
— George Pontikes - Chairman & CEO Satterfield & Pontikes
“Inertia Systems is proud to have George Pontikes on our board,” said Vijay Alagarraj, CEO of Inerita Systems. “George brings the unique perspective of both what contractors need, being one himself, and what it takes to work with innovative software companies. His expertise is evidenced by his leadership of BIM/VDC company Assemble’s growth and successful exit to Autodesk.”
“Inertia’s Intelligent Construction Drawings (ICDs) are unique in the construction industry and what I believe should be the hub of all construction projects,” says Pontikes. “We’ve seen tremendous efficiency in utilizing Inertia ICDs at S&P. The ability to click on any element and instantly see all information associated with that element such as RFIs, Submittals and Observations is incredibly powerful. The value of organizing information in this fashion is truly groundbreaking. I’m sold on Inertia’s approach, it's what we’ve been looking for as an industry.”
“When I founded Inertia and created ICDs, I always believed this is the way projects should run to simplify the coordination of information to ensure decisions are made with all the relevant information.” says Matt Hudelson, Founder, Inertia Systems. “It is an honor to have George as Chairman of the Board, his understanding of the challenges in construction and his belief in Inertia’s approach is key to our continued growth.”
About Inertia Systems
Inertia Systems is a location-driven construction management platform that fosters seamless communication throughout complex projects, connecting construction teams from field to office on a visual and location centric platform. Built for the biggest pain points of the construction process, Inertia offers solutions for project management, quality management, performance management, and compliance management. Founded in 2010 and headquartered in southern California, Inertia is led by experienced technology founders and executives, and aims to empower frictionless construction, and inspire innovation on every jobsite. For more information, visit www.inertiasystems.com.
