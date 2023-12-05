USS Normandy Arrives in Piraeus, Greece

USS Normandy (CG 60), a part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group (GRFCSG), arrived in Piraeus, Greece, for a regularly scheduled port visit December 3, 2023.

The port call to Piraeus demonstrates the strong camaraderie between the U.S. Navy and the Hellenic navy.

“Normandy’s visit to Piraeus, Greece, follows an extended period at sea, providing a persistent presence in the Eastern Mediterranean,” said Capt. Errol A. Robinson, commanding officer, USS Normandy. “Piraeus offers my officers and crew an opportunity to experience the great culture and rich history of this modern metropolis setting.”

“I have always loved Greek mythology,” said Operations Specialist 2nd Class Jaylon Titus, so sightseeing in Athens will be a once-in-a-lifetime experience. I’m most looking forward to visiting the Acropolis.”

The last U.S. Navy vessel to visit Piraeus was the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford, on July 27, 2023.

The GRFCSG has spent a significant amount of its maiden deployment steaming with the Hellenic navy, with Normandy hosting Greek sailors from HS Elli aboard in late August.

Normandy is a part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group (GRFCSG). The GRFCSG is comprised of Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 2, the Information Warfare Commander, and the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60).

The ships of DESRON-2 within the GRFCSG are the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Ramage (DDG 61), USS McFaul (DDG 74), and USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116).

The squadrons of CVW-8 embarked aboard Gerald R. Ford are the “Tridents” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 9, the “Spartans” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 70, the “Bear Aces” of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW 124), the “Ragin’ Bulls” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 37, the “Blacklions” of (VFA-213), the “Golden Warriors” of (VFA-87), the “Tomcatters” of (VFA-31), the “Gray Wolves” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 142, and the “Rawhides” of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron 40.

For over 80 years, U.S. Naval Forces Europe-U.S. Naval Forces Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF) has forged strategic relationships with allies and partners, leveraging a foundation of shared values to preserve security and stability.

Headquartered in Naples, Italy, NAVEUR-NAVAF operates U.S. naval forces in the U.S. European Command (USEUCOM) and U.S. Africa Command (USAFRICOM) areas of responsibility. U.S. Sixth Fleet is permanently assigned to NAVEUR-NAVAF, and employs maritime forces through the full spectrum of joint and naval operations.