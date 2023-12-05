Emergence Technology Group Agrees to Acquire Revolutionary Voice Technology for Safety and Security
ETG to acquire technology that instantly summons aid in a wide range of emergencies
This patented, go-to-market personal safety solution, both on its own and integrated with partners’ systems, will protect and save lives with technology that is accessible to all.”PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emergence Technology Group (ETG) today announced a strategic collaboration with the intent to acquire all assets from Emergence Technologies LLC, the developer of a transformational hands-free voice print technology for life safety. The technology can summon immediate aid for a wide range of situations, including medical emergencies, home invasions, armed robberies, carjackings, sexual assaults, kidnappings and abductions.
— Jonathan Kassa, CEO
ETG also announced that it has secured current and future patents for the technology, including the mesh network it employs for communication. Notably, the communication protocol will comply with all applicable standards.
Unlike other voice-activated technologies, ETG's solution ensures user privacy by not storing conversations, sentences, words, or even sounds in the cloud.
In addition to the groundbreaking technology acquisition, ETG has unveiled its inaugural leadership team, comprising some of the most renowned and respected executives in life safety and security, communications technology, and finance. The team includes:
· Jonathan Kassa, CEO: With a track record of success at Allied Universal, an $18 billion U.S. security services and technology company, and Cozen O'Connor, an international law firm, Kassa brings comprehensive safety, security and technology leadership, uniquely combined with related public policy expertise, to the helm of ETG.
· Michael Gips, Chief Strategy Officer: Recognized as one of the most influential individuals in the security industry, Gips will leverage his expertise, knowledge, voice, and network to strategically position ETG as a leader in life-saving technologies.
· Michael Ball, Founder and President: Ball's vision, passion, and innovation led to the conception of ETG's voice technology, and his contributions as an inventor and visionary have been instrumental in securing the main patent.
· Jeff Snellenburg, Chief Financial Officer: Snellenburg's financial and operational management expertise, gained through his various roles with early-stage companies and organizations as well as owner/operator at Red Lion Group, will ensure ETG's sound financial footing.
· Deepak Chandran, Senior Technology Advisor (and Chief Innovation Officer of Emergence Technologies, LLC): Chandran's extensive experience developing innovative technologies across various industries, including security, electric vehicles, power, energy, and aquaculture, will be instrumental in guiding ETG’s future technological advancements.
The company is poised to revolutionize the safety and security landscape through its innovative voice print authentication technology. “This is the culmination of years of work to create a patented, go-to-market personal safety system," stated Kassa. "ETG's solutions, both on their own and integrated with partners’ systems, will protect and save lives with technology that is accessible to all."
ETG has secured seed funding and will infuse additional investments over the next six months for further growth and development of the technology.
Michael Gips
Emergence Technology Group
+1 202-670-6364
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn