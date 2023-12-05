Ukraine: Lutsk dormitory for IDPs reopens after large-scale reconstruction supported by EU

At the end of November, the Lutsk National Technical University dormitory for internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Ukraine opened for new residents. The two-storey university building underwent reconstruction with EU support to be converted into a dormitory for IDPs.

At the opening ceremony, Lutsk City Mayor Ihor Polishchuk noted the high quality of the repairs and said the project was a great example of the EU’s effective support for the Ukrainian people.

“We are particularly pleased that this living space will be beneficial for both students entering independent life and educators compelled to leave their university due to conflicts. This provision will serve as an additional incentive for them to work in our city,” said Polishchuk.

The building now has 54 rooms for students, eight flats mainly for families and seven flats with an improved layout.

On the ground floor, there are rooms for people with disabilities with special bathrooms, lifts and ramps. All rooms have been renovated, bathrooms have been re-equipped and new appliances have been installed.

