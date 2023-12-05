Cority Named A Market Leader in Enterprise Carbon Management Software Report for Second Consecutive Year
Recognition marks continued principal designation for EHS & Sustainability solutions providerTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global enterprise EHS (environmental, health, and safety) and sustainability software provider, Cority, has for the second consecutive year been named a Leader in the Green Quadrant for Enterprise Carbon Management Software report recently published by independent research firm, Verdantix.
The analysis provides an objective, detailed fact-based comparison of the 19 most prominent carbon management software vendors offering enterprise carbon management software solutions covering data acquisition and management capabilities, data quality control, and the ability to calculate and model Scope 1 to 3 emissions.
Cority was among the providers described as demonstrating the most advanced and comprehensive carbon management software capabilities. Verdantix distinguished Cority from its competitors for its star performance in data aggregation - Scope 1 and Scope 2 – for which Cority received the highest score possible. Cority also scored prominently for its carbon emissions calculation engine, carbon disclosure management, management of complex organizational structures, supplier engagement capabilities (empowering companies in Scope 3 emissions reporting), risk flagging, and action allocation to allow users to evaluate and guide their suppliers. The report adds that Cority’s solution is “well-suited to firms in asset-intensive and complex sectors with intricate carbon footprints and organizational structures.”
Building off its broader EHS capabilities, Cority continues to demonstrate its commitment to delivering world-class sustainability solutions for tracking performance across the full value chain through investment in product innovation and timely industry acquisitions In the past three years, Cority has acquired WeSustain (2021), Reporting21 (2022) and Greenstone (2023), seamlessly integrating these acquisitions into its comprehensive SaaS-based platform CorityOne.
“We are continually evolving and improving our solutions to meet the full breadth of industry needs. For carbon management, this means providing Cority customers with a comprehensive solution to measure, track and report Scope 1, 2 & 3 carbon emissions across the entire value chain – including supplier and investment emissions – to enable them to achieve their sustainability goals and targets.” Said Amanda Smith, vice president of solutions marketing and enablement at Cority.
Cority’s emphasis on consistent and smart evolution in an increasingly crowded market has enabled the company to both outpace competitors and meet the needs of diverse buyers. Indeed, Cority has been recognized in five recent Verdantix reports, most recently as a leader in the 2023 Process Safety Management Software report. Verdantix also named Cority a leader in the 2023 ESG Data Management report, the 2023 and 2022 EHS Software reports, and in the 2022 Enterprise Carbon Management report. The 2022 report distinguished Cority’s software from its competitors for its leading capabilities in carbon calculation and modeling, carbon disclosure management, and net zero strategy development.
Although carbon management software has existed for more than 15 years, the widespread and rapidly growing need for enterprise-wide carbon accounting has only developed relatively recently, driven by intensified regulatory requirements; net zero target-setting and proof of actual carbon reductions; investor pressure for greater carbon emissions transparency; and technological advancements.
“Some firms have used carbon management software for decades for compliance purposes, but many are relatively new to it. These look for tailored assistance, and a partner to work with to build the software around their needs,” Verdantix states.
Findings of the 2023 Green Quadrant for Enterprise Carbon Management Software were based upon an exhaustive study that included two-hour vendor-led live software demonstration and briefing; feedback from more than 30 software users spanning sectors such as mining, real estate, private equity, retail, manufacturing, fashion and heavy industry; and a detailed 70-point questionnaire covering 12 categories of capabilities (the breadth and depth of software functionality) and six categories of market momentum (strategic success factors).
For the purposes of the report, Verdantix defined carbon management software as “enterprise-scale software that enables firms to capture, analyze and report carbon data, manage climate risks, and track progress towards net zero goals across all business operations.”
To view the 2023 Green Quadrant for Enterprise Carbon Management Software report, visit https://one.cority.com/verdantix-enterprise-carbon-management-software-report.html
Meredith Schweitzer
66&Co
+1 347-698-9196
email us here