Dr. Jasvant Modi Donates $800K to Introduce Jain Studies at CSUN

Dr. Modi is promoting cultural understanding by supporting Jain studies at California State University, Northridge.NORTHRIDGE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- California State University, Northridge (CSUN) has announced the substantial donation of $800,000 by Dr. Jasvant Modi, a retired gastroenterologist and philanthropist, and his wife Dr. Meera Modi. The funds are designated to support the Bhagvan Ajitnath Endowed Professorship in Jain Studies within the Department of Religious Studies, College of Humanities. This landmark gift marks a significant step in promoting the understanding of Jainism, a major but less understood religion from early India.
The endowment's primary goal is to create and sustain courses on Jainism's core principles. Dr. Jasvant Modi, born into a Jain family, is deeply connected to his heritage and is committed to spreading knowledge about Jainism's fundamental values.
"I am proud of my heritage and the key principles Jainism embodies," said Dr. Jasvant Modi. "Establishing a professorship at CSUN is a significant step towards educating others about Jainism's teachings of nonviolence, non-possessiveness, and plurality."
This initiative aligns with CSUN's commitment to building an enlightened and inclusive society by exposing students to diverse cultures and faiths. The endowed professorship will focus on teaching the religions of Southeast Asia, with a special emphasis on Jainism. The Modis' gift is not only a testament to their commitment to higher education and Jain studies but also serves as an inspiration for the Jain community. CSUN values the generosity of individuals like the Modis in enriching the educational experience.
Dr. Jasvant Modi, born in Godhra, India in 1951, is a highly skilled gastroenterologist who completed his medical education at B.J. Medical College. Following his education, Dr. Modi immigrated to the United States in 1975 and proceeded to complete his residency in Chicago, Illinois. Once completed, Dr. Modi moved to Los Angeles and dedicated himself to his medical career and philanthropic endeavors.
Dr. Modi and his wife, Meera, are passionate about spreading the faith of Jainism through educational and medical work, both in the United States and in their home country of India. Their dedication is exemplified by the acquisition and development of four small hospitals, which have become vital support systems for their respective communities. Dr. Modi's significant contributions and unwavering support make him an invaluable partner to the University of Birmingham's Jainism Studies and Research program.
