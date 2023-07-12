Dr. Jasvant Modi Supports University of Birmingham’s Key Appointments to Jain Studies Program
Dr. Modi is a key supporter and substantial donor to the Jain research and study initiatives at the University of Birmingham.BIRMINGHAM, UNITED KINGDOM, July 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Prominent gastroenterologist Dr. Jasvant Modi has reaffirmed his commitment to promoting Jainism and fostering educational advancements by endorsing the University of Birmingham's latest venture in Jain Studies. This groundbreaking initiative is made possible by generous supporters from the Jain community, including Dr. Modi’s substantial contribution. The University of Birmingham has appointed three distinguished academics who will contribute to the development of teaching and research in Jainism and its relevance to contemporary issues as the program kicks off in Fall 2023.
In December 2022, the University of Birmingham, renowned for its commitment to academic excellence, announced the launch of a world-leading teaching and research program in Jainism. This groundbreaking initiative was made possible through the continued support of the Jain community, which included a gift of $1.5 million by a group of philanthropists, including esteemed philanthropist, Dr. Jasvant Modi. The Jainism Studies program will focus on exploring and addressing contemporary challenges such as environmental protection, human rights, and interfaith dialogue.
"As a devoted practitioner of Jainism and a strong advocate for education and research, I am thrilled to support the University of Birmingham's remarkable initiative in Jain Studies,” said Dr. Jasvant Modi. “By expanding the understanding of Jain principles and exploring their relevance to contemporary challenges, this program will pave the way for a better future. I am honored to be part of this endeavor and remain committed to advancing Jainism and promoting its values worldwide."
The University of Birmingham announced the appointment of Dr. Areti Theofilopoulou, Jinesh Sheth, and Dr. Marie Marie-Hélène Gorisse, three eminent academics who will spearhead its efforts in establishing a world-leading teaching and research portfolio in Jainism. These highly respected scholars will contribute their expertise to the field of Jain Studies, furthering the understanding of Jain principles and exploring their applications to modern-day issues. Their combined efforts will shape the future of Jainism education and research.
Dr. Jasvant Modi, born in Godhra, India in 1951, is a highly skilled gastroenterologist who completed his medical education at B.J. Medical College. Following his residency in Chicago, Illinois, he immigrated to the United States in 1975, dedicating himself to his medical career and philanthropic endeavors. Dr. Modi and his wife, Meera, are passionate about spreading the faith of Jainism through educational and medical work, both in the United States and in their home country of India. Their dedication is exemplified by the acquisition and development of four small hospitals, which have become vital support systems for their respective communities. Dr. Modi's significant contributions and unwavering support make him an invaluable partner to the University of Birmingham's Jainism Studies and Research program.
