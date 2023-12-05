NEXCOM’s NIFE 210 Series Powers the Latest in Factory Automation
New Levels of Automation, Efficiency, and Communication Powered by the Fanless NIFE 210 Series Designed for Industrial Applications
Designed to run seamlessly under difficult conditions and power the latest automation, IoT devices, and communication applications”FREMONT, CA, USA, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NEXCOM, a leading global supplier of automation appliances, announced today the launch of the NIFE 210 series factory automation DIN-rail system. The NIFE 210 series is powerful enough to run the latest in factory automation, IoT, and communication applications, with a design made for reliable long-term use in diverse industrial environments and temperatures.
— Peter Yang, President
The NIFE 210 series is a fanless factory automation DIN-rail system powered by the Intel® Celeron® processor J6413 (Elkhart Lake). It offers fieldbus expansion capabilities and an all-front I/O interface, along with notable value-added features, including three Ethernet ports, two COM ports with isolation, a PCIe x4 expansion slot, and the ComboStorage solution, combining the 2.5" SSD and Micro SD card in a single module. The series is specifically designed for safe and reliable use in industrial environments, equipment, and systems. It supports 24V DC input power and works reliably within a wide operating temperature range (10~60°C/14~140°F), making it an ideal solution to power the next generation of M2M intelligent systems, serving as both a factory automation controller and a gateway.
“The future of smart factories is powered by NEXCOM, delivering more efficiencies, new automation solutions, and next-generation computing power,” said Peter Yang, President of NEXCOM. “Designed to run seamlessly under difficult conditions and power the latest automation, IoT devices, and communication applications – the NIFE 210 series is the most reliable choice for a diverse range of industrial applications.”
The latest Internet of things (IoT) devices designed for smart factories require new levels of computer power. The NIFE 210 series from NEXCOM is powered by the 1.8GHz Quad-Core Intel® Celeron® processor J6413. It delivers an impressive 2.3x improvement in single-thread performance and 3.7x improvement in CPU mark rating over the previous generation NIFE 200 series (Bay Trail-D). The NIFE 210 series also leverages a dedicated offload engine with the Intel® Programmable Services Engine (Intel® PSE) to provide independent, low-DMIPs computing and low-speed I/Os for IoT applications. The NIFE 210 series is compliant with EN61000-6-2 and EN61000-6-4.
Designed for easy maintenance and to deliver flexible storage solutions, the NIFE 210 series is a fanless system with a front I/O interface that supports simple wiring, rapid deployment, and plug-and-play functionality. It is simple and user-friendly to install and maintain. The NIFE 210 series is also equipped with a front-access 2.5" HDD/SDD and supports ComboStorage, providing the capacity needed to power various applications requiring storage redundancy and capacity expansion. It delivers high integration capabilities combined with flexibility, featuring triple Ethernet ports, two COM ports with isolation, optional mini-PCIe & M.2 modules, and PCIe x4 expansion (available in the NIFE 210-E11). These features empower the system to seamlessly connect various devices required by innovative new factory automation tools, IoT, and communication applications.
Features
● Onboard Intel® Celeron® processor J6413 Quad Core 1.8GHz
● 1 x DP++ and 1 x HDMI for dual independent display support
● 1 x Intel® 2,5GbE LAN port, support WoL & PXE
● 2 x Marvell PHY GbE LAN ports, support WoL
● 2 x RS232/422/485 with auto-flow control and 2.5KV isolation protection
● 2 x USB 3.0, 4 x USB 2.0
● 1 x Front-access 2.5” SATA HDD/SSD tray, support ComboStorage (2.5” SSD + MicroSD card)
● 2 x mini-PCIe socket support optional modules and mSATA device
● 1 x M.2 3042/3052 Key B socket
● TPM 2.0 onboard
● PCIe x4 expansion (only NIFE 210-E11)
● Support +24VDC input, support ATX power mode
To learn more, please visit the NEXCOM website.
About NEXCOM
Founded in 1992, NEXCOM integrates its capabilities and operates eight global businesses, which are Industrial Mesh, Intelligent Platform @ Smart City, Intelligent Video Security, Mobile Computing Solutions, Medical and Healthcare Informatics, Network and Communication Solutions, Smart Manufacturing, and Open Robotics and Machinery. This strategic deployment enables NEXCOM to offer time-to-market, time-to-solution products and services without compromising cost.
Peter Yang
NEXCOM
+1 510-386-2266
peteryang@nexcom.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn