MUSEUM OF GRAFFITI CELEBRATES ITS FOURTH ANNIVERSARY DURING ART BASEL MIAMI BEACH WITH A SOLO SHOW BY MEAR ONE

MIAMI, FL, USA, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The world-renowned Museum of Graffiti will celebrate its fourth anniversary this coming Art Basel with an unprecedented schedule of new exhibitions, brand activations, and more. This year, trailblazing LA-based artist MEAR ONE, will open a solo exhibition entitled Metaphysical Surrealism on December 6, 2023, marking a pivotal moment in the artist’s lengthy career as a graffiti artist turned master oil painter. Guests of the show can also expect the return of the Mi Campo Artist Lounge on the Museum’s patio, where MEAR ONE and the rest of the graffiti community will be sipping signature cocktails while participating in interactive art programming and signings, and listening to the beats of celebrity DJ sets.

Additionally, Berlin’s own 1UP Crew will be curating a new exhibition inside the Museum featuring blown-up Polaroid photographs of artists taken by Martha Cooper and Nika Kramer. The artists include 1UP, 2Alas, Vhils, Mark Gonzales, Boo Johnson, Futura, Maya Hayuk, Futura, Eneri, Reds, and Revok. After each artist has their photograph taken on a Polaroid camera, the image will be blown up and made available to the artist to hand embellish. The artists will be painting over these photographs live at the Museum on December 6 and 7, 2023. The hand-painted Polaroid blow-ups will be converted into limited edition prints signed, numbered, and released at the Museum during an event on December 8, 2023, at 1pm.



FULL SCHEDULE OF EVENTS: From December 6 - 9, guests can expect to enjoy all the offerings of the Mi Campo Artist Lounge in addition to other exciting activations such as a complete sneaker customization bar presented by Modelo.

WEDS DEC 6

11AM - 1PM: The Salty Donut presents Breakfast with Mear One: The first look of Museum of Graffiti’s marquis exhibition entitled Metaphysical Surrealism featuring a special DJ set by The Gaslamp Killer and print release.

3:05PM: MOG x Atomik Umbrella release party presented by Only In Dade

THURS DEC 7

11AM: Limited edition OS GEMEOS skate deck release

2PM: CES book release event followed by PETER PAID commemorative poster signing. CES’ first book entitled From the Desk of CES is a compilation of over 100 rare illustrations from the graffiti genius.

FRI DEC 8

1PM: Print release in partnership with 1UP Crew and supported by Polaroid, featuring legendary artists 2Alas, Vhils, Mark Gonzales, Boo Johnson, Futura, Maya Hayuk, Futura, Eneri, Reds, and Revok.



About MEAR ONE

Known for his distinctive approach to graffiti and mural art, MEAR ONE, born in Santa Cruz, California, has been pioneering the street art scene in Los Angeles since the mid-1980s. He has gained international recognition for his public works that often blend elements of social and political commentary with metaphysical and mythological themes.

Fueled by his early days of tagging and an eclectic upbringing surrounded by books on mysticism, astrology, mythology, and ancient cultures, MEAR ONE's work is a fusion of his radical perspective and unorthodox insights. Over the years, he has demonstrated a commitment to peeling back the layers of perceived reality, continually pushing boundaries and challenging societal norms through his art.

His journey has evolved from creating graffiti art in the streets to thought-provoking large-scale narratives on canvas, questioning authority, and exposing hidden truths. His newest body of work, "Metaphysical Surrealism," is a deep dive into suppressed knowledge and global mythologies. Inspired by five years of field research across North America's Southwest and Great Basin deserts, this series explores archaic rock wall art and architecture, unearthing ancient narratives, and challenging the conventional understanding of our history.

"Metaphysical Surrealism" breathes life into ancient graffiti and mythical tales, drawing parallels with current theories such as the Younger Dryas hypothesis. MEAR ONE believes these narratives of ancient, advanced societies, cycles of cataclysmic destruction and rebirth have been concealed from us, a conspiracy he intends to expose through his newest works.

These works offer a journey into humanity's earliest creations, intertwined with alchemical, astrological, and magical elements. They suggest a shared creation myth far different from what we have been taught, aiming to uncover the obscured link between our hidden past and the authoritarians' manipulation of history.

Location: The Museum of Graffiti is located at 276 NW 26th Street Miami, FL 33127. For more information, please visit museumofgraffiti.com or email hey@museumofgraffiti.com

