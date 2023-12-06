Vision Boutique's "Season of Giving" December Promotion
As part of their commitment to community well-being, every Saturday throughout December, Vision Boutique will be giving away free blue light glasses.CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This month, Vision Boutique is spreading the holiday cheer with its "Season of Giving" promotion. As part of their commitment to community well-being, every Saturday throughout December, Vision Boutique will be giving away free blue light glasses to Goethe Elementary School.
The heartwarming initiative invites customers to participate by purchasing a complete pair of glasses on any Saturday in December. For every glasses purchase made during this period, Vision Boutique will donate a pair of blue light glasses to a local child.
Last year's initiative was a tremendous success, with Vision Boutique proudly providing 23 pairs of blue light glasses to Goethe Elementary School. Building on that success, this year, Vision Boutique has set an ambitious goal of distributing 100 pairs of blue light glasses to support the visual health and well-being of local children.
"At Vision Boutique, we believe in the power of giving back to the community that supports us. The 'Season of Giving' is a special time for us to make a positive impact on the lives of local children," said Dr. Helen Tzanetakos, Owner and Principal Optometrist at Vision Boutique. "We are excited to surpass last year's achievements and work together with our customers to reach our goal of providing 100 pairs of blue light glasses to those in need."
Vision Boutique encourages everyone to join them in making a difference this holiday season. By choosing Vision Boutique for their eyewear needs during December, customers not only invest in their own eye health but also contribute to a brighter future for kids in the area.
About Vision Boutique:
For nearly two decades, Vision Boutique has stood as a beacon of excellence in the field of Optometry. As a provider of high-quality eyewear and exceptional eye care services, Vision Boutique seamlessly blends fashion with functionality, dedicated to enhancing both the vision and style of its valued clientele.
What sets Vision Boutique apart is not just its commitment to individual eye health but also its dedication to community engagement and corporate social responsibility. Beyond offering cutting-edge eyecare solutions, Vision Boutique actively seeks opportunities to make a positive impact on the lives of those it serves.
Vision Boutique invites individuals to not only prioritize their eye health but also join hands in contributing to the local community during December. By choosing Vision Boutique for their eyewear needs, customers play a vital role in achieving the ambitious goal of providing 100 pairs of blue light glasses to those in need.
For more information about Vision Boutique and its initiatives, please visit www.vision-boutique.com.
