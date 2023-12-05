World's Hardest Sudoku Book Returns with a Bang: Second Volume of 200 Toughest Puzzles Released After 7 Years
Unveiling 'World's Hardest Sudoku Book Vol. 2': 200 New Puzzles to Challenge Enthusiasts, Continuing the Bestselling Legacy.
It has been a long journey, but I am confident that these puzzles will challenge and delight Sudoku enthusiasts all over the world.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Staten House publsihing is proud to announce the release of the second volume of "World's Hardest Sudoku Book: 200 of the World's Toughest Sudoku Puzzles". This highly anticipated book is a follow-up to the first volume, which was released 7 years ago and became a bestseller in the puzzle book market.
— Guy Rinzema
The first volume of "World's Hardest Sudoku Book" challenged puzzle enthusiasts with its collection of 200 mind-boggling Sudoku puzzles. Now, after 7 years, the second volume is here to push the limits even further. With 200 brand new puzzles, this book is guaranteed to provide hours of brain-teasing entertainment for Sudoku lovers of all levels.
The creator of the book, renowned author Guy Rinzema, has spent years perfecting the puzzles in this volume. Each puzzle is meticulously crafted to test the skills and patience of even the most experienced Sudoku solvers. With varying levels of difficulty, from easy to extreme, this book is suitable for beginners and experts alike.
"We are thrilled to finally release the second volume of 'World's Hardest Sudoku Book'," said Guy Rinzema. "It has been a long journey, but I am confident that these puzzles will challenge and delight Sudoku enthusiasts all over the world. I hope this book will become a staple in every puzzle lover's collection."
The second volume of "World's Hardest Sudoku Book" is now available for purchase online and in bookstores. Get ready to put your Sudoku skills to the ultimate test with this new collection of 200 of the world's toughest puzzles. For more information, visit the Amazon page of this book or contact the publisher using the details below.
Guy Rinzema
Staten House
