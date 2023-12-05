Submit Release
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Adobe, Inc. (ADBE) on Behalf of Investors

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of Adobe, Inc. (“Adobe” or the “Company”) (NASDQ: ADBE) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On September 15, 2022, Adobe announced that it had agreed to acquire Figma at a price of $20 billion, double Figma's valuation and a multiple of 50 times its revenue.

On this news, Adobe’s stock price fell approximately 17% on September 15, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Adobe securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 2121 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 800, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com.   If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

