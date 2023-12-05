Epoch Solutions Group Achieves Gold Status in the Esri Partner Network

LAKEWOOD, COLO. (Dec. 5, 2023) – Epoch Solutions Group, a leading provider of mobile map-first workforce management and data migration geospatial solutions, today announced its participation in the Esri Partner Network Gold Program. The distinction recognizes Epoch Solutions Group’s expertise in employing Esri technology for its innovative workforce management and data migration geospatial solutions.

Geospatial industry leader James Street founded Epoch Solutions Group in 2006 with a vision of empowering utility companies with data-driven insights and configurable solutions that optimize business processes, increase organizational efficiency, and enable workforce optimization. In that same year, Epoch Solutions Group began working with Esri. Soon after, Epoch Solutions Group became the first provider to implement a dedicated solution that allows customers to synchronize data between Smallworld Version Managed Data Stores and Esri ArcGIS Enterprise Geodatabases.

“Epoch Solutions Group is thrilled to achieve Gold Partner status with Esri. With our nearly 15-year partnership, we have worked together to identify and satisfy utility needs,” said Street. “Attaining Gold Status validates that we are a leader within Esri’s partner network specializing in mobile map-first workforce management, and it paves the way for deeper collaboration and continued geospatial innovation that delivers enhanced value for our clients.”

In 2010, Epoch Solutions Group became an Esri Silver Partner. In 2013, the company launched EpochField, an industry-leading solution purpose-built for mobile field workers that integrates geospatial and workforce management. For several years, Epoch Solutions Group has received the Esri Partner Award for Solution Alignment in recognition of its EpochField offering’s support of the Esri ArcGIS user community and its adoption of reliable, accurate, and innovative mobile mapping solutions.

About Epoch Solutions Group

Epoch Solutions Group is a map-first leading provider of mobile workforce management software for utilities. Their unique EpochField platform is a single application for all field workflows coupled with geospatially enabled back-office scheduling, work type authoring, and work order creation. Headquartered in Lakewood, Colo., and founded in 2006, Epoch Solutions Group has over 23,000 active users and 10.8 million customers served. An Esri Gold Partner, the company has received prestigious awards like the Esri IMGIS Award and also works with other partners like Oracle and SAP to ensure customers can integrate with existing back-office systems. For more information, visit https://epochsg.com/.



