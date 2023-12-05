Day-use passes in effect at Mount Seymour Park

CANADA, December 5 - This winter, visitors will need to reserve a free vehicle day-use pass to visit Mount Seymour Park from Dec. 14 until Jan. 8, 2024, and on weekends and holidays until March 31, 2024.

Starting at 7 a.m., two days prior to a planned visit, passes will be available online for free: https://bcparks.ca/reservations/day-use-passes/

Located in North Vancouver, Mount Seymour Park provides views of Vancouver and facilities for skiing, snowshoeing, tubing and tobogganing. Mount Seymour had more than one million visitors in 2022.

A limited number of free day-use passes will help reduce crowding and congestion so that more people can responsibly visit.

The passes will be checked prior to park entry. As cellphone service may be limited, people will need to print or download a copy of their pass onto their mobile device before arriving at the park. Cancelling passes is encouraged if people don’t intend to use them so that others can.

Discover Park ambassadors, deployed in collaboration with the BC Parks Foundation, will be on hand to promote a safe and enjoyable experience for visitors.

BC Parks has implemented day-use passes and traffic management since 2020 to manage increased visitors to the North Shore Mountains. Visitors to nearby Cypress Mountain are encouraged to use the Cypress Mountain shuttle (www.cypresscoachlines.com) or carpooling to help reduce traffic congestion.