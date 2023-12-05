David Schmidt Earns Industry Gold-Standard Career Coaching Credential
Certified Professional Career Coach (CPCC)ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Career coach David Schmidt is well-equipped to help job seekers in today’s competitive, challenging, and ever-changing employment market. Schmidt, of Catalyze Career Coaching, has recently completed the Certified Professional Career Coach program (CPCC) (www.cpcc-careercoach.com), a certification of the Professional Association of Résumé Writers & Career Coaches (PARW/CC) earning the CPCC credential, enhancing his professional expertise and contributions to the career coaching industry.
Individuals who hold the CPCC span a wide range of professionals from the career services industry and include independent and organizational career coaches, career counselors (and Social Work professionals and PhDs), military and government career transition specialists, university and college career services professionals, résumé writers, outplacement professionals, human resources and organizational development professionals, staffing and workforce management professionals including one-stop centers, recruiters, executive coaches, company managers, and others who work in the career management services industry from across the globe.
To earn the CPCC, Schmidt completed a comprehensive training/coaching program that provided solid tools for career management and job search coaching in today’s employment market and submitted a testing portfolio that included documented coaching hours. Obtaining the CPCC credential, Schmidt has demonstrated a high level of commitment and expertise to the career coaching profession.
According to Schmidt, “To remain competitive in today’s market with constantly changing job search strategies, my clients need to be armed with the most current trends and best practices in job search and career management. After 25+ years of successful and fulfilling careers, I realized my real passion is helping people identify their values, realize their dreams and goals to achieve their full potential. I work with business executives across the United States who are looking for a trusted coach to help them make the right career move. Since 2012, I've worked with over 1000 executives providing executive-level search, career coaching, resume advice, interviewing techniques, writing business plans, and salary negotiations. The value I bring to my clients is knowing how to begin a job search strategy, creating an Action Plan, and not leaving any money on the table. I’ve helped negotiate hundreds of job offers.”
The Certified Professional Career Coach program by the Professional Association of Résumé Writers & Career Coaches (www.parwcc.com ), the career service industry’s longest-standing association, is directed by Diane Hudson, a multi-credentialed, award-winning career coach, trainer, professional résumé writer, and book author. The CPCC program was designed to coach the participants, engaging them in the coaching exercises, before they coach their clients. The CPCC program includes six modules focused on Long-Term Career Management, Diane’s Whole-Person Theory, Workforce Management, Traditional & Social Media Job Search, Interviewing, and more, continuing to set industry standards and pioneer beyond the frontiers of the known job search realm. Schmidt joins the high ranks of nearly 2,000 Certified Professional Career Coaches (CPCCs) from around the globe.
