THE NATURAL HAIRSTYLE AND BRAID COALITION STATEMENT ON ALLURE'S ARTICLE ABOUT NEW YORK TEXTURED HAIR STYLING LAW
The NHBC corrects the record on Allure's recent article about New York's textured hair regulations.BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In response to Allure Magazine’s 12/1 article on New York State textured hair regulations, NHBC Co-President Diane Da Costa issued the following statement.
“The Natural Hairstyle and Braid Coalition (NHBC) appreciates Allure’s attempt to spotlight the evolution of textured hair regulations and protections in New York State. However, its narrative requires additional context to fully understand New York’s legacy in normalizing natural hair. In 1993, New York became the first state to adopt a natural hair styling license. The groundwork was laid by a group of visionary Black women stylists, barbers, entrepreneurs, and advocates in the nineties to create a license for natural hairstylists and braiders. Their efforts culminated in the 2017 legislation introduced by Assembly Member Gary Pretlow(Bill A898B) this law mandated two natural hairstylists to the Appearance Enhancement Advisory Committee and additionally form an advisory committee for the inclusion of texture education in cosmetology; to further advise the Secretary of State on educational policies for all hair types and textures.
Despite the NHBC’s persistent efforts to strengthen and refine this recent law, its full potential remains unrealized. The passing of Bill S6528A, which mandates texture education without professional oversight, is a concern. An additional concern is that guidance from the Texture Education Council (TEC), a corporate-led organization, may be anchored in corporate agendas for this $8.3+ billion industry without proper consultation or acknowledgment of the pioneering hairstylists who have actively contributed to and advocated for positive change. This lack of recognition raises apprehensions about whether the TEC's decisions will genuinely reflect the best interests of both stylists and consumers."
This is about ethical education that mandates everyone who receives a cosmetology license to be fully versed in all hair types and textures. The NHBC is leading the fight for texture inclusivity in New York State."
The NHBC urges Allure and other publications to provide more comprehensive representation in future discussions, emphasizing the work of advocates and organizers in creating solutions for inclusive natural hair training, education, and licensing based on all hair types and textures.”
Diane Da Costa, Co-President, NHBC
