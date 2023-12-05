United States Association for Small Business and Entrepreneurship(USASBE) Announces Finalists for 2024 Excellence Awards

2024 Conference Theme and Logo United States Association for Small Business and Entrepreneurship

BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The United States Association for Small Business and Entrepreneurship (USASBE) announced the finalists for the Excellence in Entrepreneurship Education Awards as part of the USASBE 2024: Forging the Future Together annual conference to be hosted by the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) J. Frank Barefield, Jr. Entrepreneurship Program in Birmingham, Alabama, January 10-14, 2024.

“Being a finalist in one of the six categories of the USASBE Excellence in Entrepreneurship Education Awards is a high-level achievement that demonstrates an organization’s dedication and passion for entrepreneurship education,” said Julienne Shields, CEO of USASBE.

The USASBE Model Entrepreneurship Program Award, Model Emerging Entrepreneurship Program Award, Excellence in Pedagogical Innovation Award, and Excellence in Co-Curricular Innovation Award recognize bold and innovative programs making an impact in the field of entrepreneurship education. These awards honor colleges and universities with evidence-based, creative, high-quality, sustainable, and impactful courses and programs in entrepreneurship education.

The USASBE Model University Accelerator/Incubator and Model Community Accelerator/Incubator Awards spotlight both collegiate and community programs that help young entrepreneurs develop their ideas into viable and even scalable businesses.

“As always, the applications for these awards showed an impressive knowledge of entrepreneurship education and its intricacies, as well as a strong desire to keep our field moving forward,” said Dennis Barber, III, program awards chair. “Our final judges will be challenged like never before to select the recipients from among amazing finalists.”

2024 USASBE Excellence in Entrepreneurship Education Award Finalists

Model Entrepreneurship Program Award

Miami University, Oxford, OH

Texas Christian University, Fort Worth, TX

Model Emerging Entrepreneurship Program Award

Stephen F. Austin State University, Arnold Center for Entrepreneurship, Nacogdoches, TX

University of Buffalo, Buffalo, NY

Saint Louis University, Chaifetz Center for Entrepreneurship, St. Louis, MO

Excellence in Pedagogical Innovation Award

The Center for Economic Inclusion at Bauer College of Business, University of Houston, TX

Citizen Entrepreneur Explorers Program, Borough of Manhattan Community College, New York, NY

Excellence in Co-Curricular Innovation Award

University of Northern Iowa, Experiment 529: A Journey of Open Entrepreneurial Education, Waterloo, IA

University of St. Thomas, Schulze School of Entrepreneurship, St. Paul, MN

University of Michigan - Flint, Hagerman Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation, Flint, MI

Drexel University, Charles D. Close School of Entrepreneurship, Philadelphia, PA

Model University Accelerator/Incubator Award

McGill University Dobson Centre for Entrepreneurship, Montreal, Quebec, Canada

Northern Kentucky University, Highland Heights, KY

Iowa State University: CYstarters Accelerator, Ames, IA

Wake Forest Center for Entrepreneurship Accelerator System, Winston-Salem, NC

Model Community Accelerator/Incubator Award

FGCU, Veterans Florida Entrepreneurship Program, Fort Myers, FL

Roya, Rustamjon Isroilov

Finalists will prepare and present their cases for selection as the award winner in January 2024. All finalists will share their presentations on the main stage at the annual conference, and award recipients will be announced during a formal ceremony on January 13.

About USASBE

Founded in 1981, the United States Association for Small Business and Entrepreneurship (USASBE) is an inclusive community of educators, researchers, and entrepreneurs advancing entrepreneurship education through bold teaching, scholarship, and practice. Membership is open to all, as is attendance at USASBE’s hallmark annual conference. USASBE also publishes a peer-reviewed academic journal, Entrepreneurship Education & Pedagogy, and develops a variety of helpful resources and professional development opportunities for entrepreneurship educators as they create a positive impact. For more information, visit USASBE.org or contact USASBE CEO Julienne Shields at ceo@usasbe.org.