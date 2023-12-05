Bali’s Jabal Nuur School Continues to Benefit from Support from DRA Family Office
Partnership for learning and youth empowerment is financing physical improvements to the school and moreBANDUNG, INDONESIA, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DRA Family Office, a single-family office-backed private investment firm committed to driving positive change, today shared that its ongoing partnership with Bali’s Jabal Nuur school has resulted in numerous improvements to the school’s physical plant. These tangible benefits reflect DRA’s follow through on its commitment to empower and create new opportunities for the youth in the region.
“New stucco and a coat of paint may not seem like much, but as we are learning, when students can take pride in their school—and feel valued by learning in an attractive physical space—wonderful educational outcomes result,” said Rose Vitale, Managing Partner of DRA Family Office.
Improvements to the campus include the installation of a new tank for clean drinking water, as well as the completion of many deferred maintenance tasks. The work is the result of DRA’s earlier pledge to help restore the school building, which is the first step in a longer-term partnership that aims to enable the girls to continue their education in a safe and conducive environment.
Jabal Nuur's Madrasah Tsanawiyah (MTS) Full Day School has been instrumental in educating children in the local community. Unfortunately, the school has faced challenges due to limited resources which have hindered its ability to offer quality education. Recognizing the importance of education in shaping a better future, DRA Family Office stepped up to support the school and its students.
According to Vitale, supporting Jabal Nuur is both an opportunity for the students to improve themselves and an investment in the future of the region. The partnership between DRA and the school provides its young girls the tools they need to become future leaders and contributors to society.
