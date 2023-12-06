Spirit Lake Youth Sports Launches Capital Campaign Following Major Funding Milestone
This capital campaign for Spirit Lake Nation youth focuses on more than funds; it's about building a resilient, nurturing future through sports and learning.”FORT TOTTEN, NORTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spirit Lake Youth Sports (SLYS), a cornerstone of community engagement and youth development in the Spirit Lake Nation, is proud to announce the launch of a capital campaign to raise $40,000. This initiative follows the exciting news of a significant funding award from the North Dakota Parks and Recreation Department, marking a new chapter in SLYS’s journey toward enriching the lives of young athletes in our community.
— Justin Yankton, SLYS’s Co-Founder and President
Building on Success
Earlier this year, SLYS, in partnership with the Spirit Lake Tribal Council, secured a substantial grant for constructing a Parks and Recreational Support Building. This facility, the first of its kind funded under the Land & Water Conservation Fund Program for the Spirit Lake Tribe, will provide ADA-accessible bathroom facilities for various community events and programs, including the summer youth baseball program.
"As we embark on this vital capital campaign, it's more than just raising funds; it's about cementing the future of our youth in the Spirit Lake Nation. This campaign is a testament to our community's resilience and commitment to nurturing the next generation. Every contribution brings us closer to our goal of providing a safe, inclusive, and empowering environment where tribal youth can grow in sports and life. We are deeply grateful for the support and trust of our community, and together, we will continue to build a legacy of strength, unity, and cultural pride through sports." states Justin Yankton, SLYS’s Co-Founder and President.
Capital Campaign: A Step Towards Sustainability
The capital campaign aims to raise $40,000 to support SLYS’s mission of providing safe, structured athletic programs that foster cultural, physical, mental, and spiritual development. These funds will be instrumental in covering costs for furniture, fixtures, and equipment surrounding the Parks and Recreational Support Building, ensuring the initiative's sustainability.
A Community Effort
SLYS, led by a dedicated team of veterans and community leaders, has catalyzed positive change and collaboration within the Spirit Lake Nation. The organization’s efforts have provided athletic opportunities and emphasized values of education, cultural integration, and personal growth.
How to Contribute
We invite the community, local businesses, and all who share our vision to join us. Contributions to the capital campaign can be made through our website, by mail, or at our community events. Every donation, big or small, will make a difference in the lives of our youth.
Looking Ahead
With your support, SLYS will continue to be a beacon of hope and progress in the Spirit Lake Nation. Together, we can ensure our young athletes have the resources, opportunities, and guidance they need to thrive.
About Spirit Lake Youth Sports
Founded by a group of dedicated veterans and community leaders, SLYS is committed to providing enriching athletic programs to the youth of the Spirit Lake Nation. Our mission is to nurture strong foundations in culture, leadership, and wellness, creating a positive impact that extends beyond the playing field.
