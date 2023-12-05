CPBG, LLC Announces Opening of New Luxury Vacation Rental Home in the Galapagos Islands
Casa Palm Beach Galapagos will serve as an oasis for upscale travelers seeking a private home-away-from-home in the Galapagos Islands.PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CPBG, LLC announced today the opening of Casa Palm Beach Galapagos, a newly-constructed modern Palm-Beach-style luxury vacation rental home in the Galapagos Islands, marking the company’s debut in the market. Located in the town of Puerto Ayora on the island of Santa Cruz, Casa Palm Beach Galapagos will serve as an oasis for upscale travelers seeking a private home-away-from-home in the Galapagos Islands.
The modern 4,200-square-foot home features 5 spacious bedrooms, 6-½ bathrooms, a large kitchen-dining-living area, second floor open-air terrace with outdoor kitchen and third-floor sun deck. The beautifully landscaped property is surrounded by a 4-meter-tall perimeter wall with locking pedestrian and automobile gates, video doorbell and security system.
Judy Joines, co-owner of CPBG, LLC, whose grandparents were among Galapagos’ earliest settlers, says: “During our numerous trips to Galapagos over the years, my husband and I realized that there were very few options for travelers seeking high-end comfort, and nothing comparable to our Florida residence. We envisioned a private modern Palm-Beach-style home located in a quiet neighborhood close to the main business district. The process was long and arduous, but the end result is a one-of-a-kind property that sets a new standard for luxury, style, privacy and comfort in the Galapagos Islands. We’re excited to bring this unique vision to Puerto Ayora.”
Features and amenities include: complementary breakfast consisting of a variety of fresh organic foods and juices; high-speed internet/WIFI; whole-house UV water purification system; reverse osmosis filtration system for drinking water and ice; extra-large capacity hot water tank; air conditioning; cable/streaming television; premium sound system with 400w indoor/outdoor speakers, hand-crafted woodwork and furnishings; local and imported artwork and décor; smoke/CO detectors and fire extinguisher; fully equipped kitchen and fully equipped bathrooms.
No luxury accommodation would be complete without outstanding service and Casa Palm Beach Galapagos has assembled a team that is second to none. Led by a local property manager with decades of experience in hospitality and a deep understanding of all things Galapagos, the Casa Palm Beach Galapagos staff is well-trained, attentive and ready to serve.
With space for up to 10 guests, Casa Palm Beach Galapagos is ideal for families, friends and professionals traveling as a group. Each of the five bedrooms has a separately keyed door and private en suite bathroom. When it’s time to connect, guests can gather in the main living area, terrace, sun deck or front yard/porch. For in-house meals, both the main living area and second floor terrace can comfortably seat 10+.
Located in the Las Acacias neighborhood, Casa Palm Beach Galapagos is just a short walk to Puerto Ayora’s best restaurants, shops and main pier. Select restaurants and tour operators will be offering special deals for guests of Casa Palm Beach Galapagos.
Bob Joines, co-owner of CPBG, LLC, says: “CPBG, LLC intends to capitalize on the strong demand for short-term luxury accommodations in the Galapagos Islands and be first to market with a large, modern, open-floorplan, Palm Beach-style house for rent. We selected Puerto Ayora for this project due to its status as the main tourist hub for the Galapagos Islands. Galapagos is one of the few remaining places in the world where travelers can experience pristine nature, untouched by human development. As a bucket list travel destination, Galapagos is uniquely positioned to maintain a steady flow of tourists throughout any worldwide economic trend.”
To learn more about Casa Palm Beach Galapagos, visit us at www.CasaPalmBeachGalapagos.com and follow us on Instagram and Facebook. To view and download images of the property, click Photos. (Photo credit: Rashid Cruz for CPBG, LLC)
About CPBG, LLC
CPGP, LLC is a Florida-based, internationally focused, hospitality investment and management company.
Bob Joines
CPBG, LLC
info@casapalmbeachgalapagos.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube