Bezant raises capital from Hyperithm to Expand Use of AI to Produce Uncorrelated Alpha Trading Crypto Markets

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bezant Technologies generates high, risk-adjusted returns that are uncorrelated with traditional portfolio components by using multiple proprietary Machine Learning (ML) models to trade digital assets long and short over a short duration.

Bezant Technologies, LLC recently raised capital from Hyperithm Co. Ltd, a digital asset manager based in Korea and Japan. Bezant will use the funding to accelerate the development of its platform and launch its first product, the Bezant Absolute Returns fund. The partnership will provide Bezant inroads into Asia, Korea and Japan in particular. The capital will be used for research & development to expand the number of models and digital assets traded and to continue its build of an institutional-grade trading operation.

Cofounder CEO, Nicolas Kseib of Bezant Tech said, “I am thrilled about our collaboration with Hyperithm. We are confident that this partnership will not only expedite Bezant's growth but also enable us to expand our presence to Asia. Also, their invaluable experience in digital assets is set to elevate our strategic decision-making processes to new heights.”

Lloyd Lee, Hyperithm CEO, said “As a crypto asset manager, Hyperithm has always been interested in exploring new and upcoming technologies that can enhance consistent risk-adjusted returns for crypto investment strategies. We are excited to become part of the amazing team at Bezant Tech and look forward to not only supporting the growth and development of the project as an investor but also potentially as a client in the future.”

Hyperithm, operating from Japan and Korea, has been heavily involved in developing its crypto asset wealth management business for an array of institutional investors as well as others. March 2022 marked another major milestone as Hyperithm completed a Series B bridge round of funding from Coinbase Ventures. In May 2022, the company began managing Japan's first Bitcoin-denominated fund under the Qualified Institutional Investors Exemption Program. In June 2022, we established a Web3 ecosystem fund with the aim of revitalizing the Web3 ecosystem and have been actively investing in promising projects that seek to positively contribute to the growth of Web3.

To learn more about Bezant Technologies, visit bezanttech.com. To learn more about Hyperithm, visit hyperithm.jp.