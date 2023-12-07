Brooklyn's Garden Acupuncture Shares Research: Fertility Improved With Ozone Therapy
The only thing that I did differently while trying to get pregnant, at 42, was get acupuncture at Garden Acupuncture and it worked. Alex prepared me for pregnancy, assisted me in keeping the pregnancy”BROOKLYN, NY, USA, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We will share studies for the effectiveness of ozone therapy for women undergoing fertility treatment – see the links below for full publications.
— D.D
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/31249259/
https://scholarship.shu.edu/dissertations/2962/
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/23302122/
Ozone therapy has become an emerging new adjunct therapeutic treatment for female infertility. Research shows that improvement on many underlying health issues for female health within reproduction can be improved with the addition of ozone therapy, such as: tubal, ovarian, endometrial and vaginal disorders. Studies are also showing that ozone therapy can be beneficial for pelvic adhesions (e.g., fibroids and cysts). While there is much more case study to be complete on humans – initially animal testing shows positive signs for further research with improvements on tubal occlusion and could possibly protect from endometriosis, vaginitis, poor blood flow to the ovaries, and even follicular count. Further studies should be included to research administration method as well (i.e., transdermal, intravaginally, intravenous).
Women with severe diminished ovarian reserve (DOR), generally shown with a low AMH blood test, with multiple failed in vitro fertilization (IVF) cycles due to the poor oocyte (egg) quality or persistently thin endometrial lining thickness (EMT) have limited treatment options and usually resort to accept oocyte donation or gestational carriers. Human and animal studies on Ozone Therapy (OT) and Pulsed Electromagnetic Field Therapy (PEMF) have demonstrated promising results as a therapeutic adjunct for female reproduction. The data suggests that OT +PEMF can alter the genes in the steroidogenesis, improve EMT and increase the number of embryos formed without increasing the number of oocytes retrieved which is indicative of improvement in the ovarian function and endometrial receptivity. These beneficial effects may be due to the vasodilatory, anti-inflammatory, and antioxidant actions brought by OT and PEMF.
At Garden Acupuncture the clinic uses Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM); including acupuncture and Chinese Herbal Medicine (CHM) but has also included Ozone Ovarian Rejuvenation (OOR) in its clinical approach for more than a decade. While anectodical in nature, the clinic continues to see significantly better pregnancy and birth rates for those patients who use ozone therapy coupled with intravaginal therapy to enhance the opportunity for improved follicular quality and endometrial implantation.
