Kasm Releases a CIO’s Blueprint for Shifting from DaaS to Enterprise Browsing

Enterprise Browsing - A framework combining remote workspace technologies and strategic controls to enhance the web experience and secure business information.

Revolutionizing the Traditional Web Experience

Enterprise Browsing differs significantly from traditional web browsing. It is specifically tailored to meet the unique requirements of businesses, focusing on security, productivity, and user experience. This innovative strategy integrates cutting-edge technologies and strategic controls to enhance and secure the corporate web experience.

On-Demand Desktops: A Case Study in Evolution

The transformation of the Windows operating system illustrates this shift. Once a staple of desktop computing, Windows has evolved beyond its traditional role. Now, it functions as an application accessible via a web browser, symbolizing the transition from Desktop as a Service (DaaS) to the more dynamic Enterprise Browsing.

Key Features of Enterprise Browsing

• Simplified Endpoint Access: Offers a unified, user-friendly interface for easy access to web resources.

• Centralized Management Layer: Enables organizations to manage web access, security policies, and user privileges centrally.

• Automation and Orchestration: Automates repetitive tasks and orchestrates web activities for efficiency and security.

• Secure Data Delivery: Prioritizes data security during web transfers and enforces Data Loss Prevention (DLP) policies.

• Containerized Capabilities: Uses containerization technology for secure web sessions and minimized security risks.

• DAY 0 to DAY 2 Security: Focuses on long-term security strategy, including proactive threat detection and risk mitigation.

Real-World Impact: Case Studies

Semiconductor Manufacturing: A semiconductor firm faced security incidents and inefficiencies before adopting Enterprise Browsing. Post-implementation, the company experienced a 40% reduction in security-related expenses, saving approximately 10,000 hours annually in productivity, and observed a 30% decrease in IT support costs. The overall annual cost savings amounted to $500,000.

Compliance in Financial Sector: A financial institution, under stringent compliance standards like HIPAA and PCI DSS, implemented Enterprise Browsing for secure data isolation and remote access control. The result was consistent compliance, simplified audits, enhanced customer trust, and an estimated annual saving of $1 million in compliance-related costs.

A Strategic Imperative for Modern Businesses

Enterprise Browsing is more than a technological advancement; it’s a strategic necessity for businesses aiming for significant returns on investment. By prioritizing security, streamlining web access, and boosting productivity, organizations can navigate the digital world with confidence and resilience.

