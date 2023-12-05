Element 84 Awarded 2023 AWS Partner Award

Element 84 recognized as Aerospace and Satellite Partner of the Year winner, one of many AWS Partners around the globe that help customers drive innovation

LAS VEGAS, December 4, 2023 - The Element 84 team is excited to announce the receipt of a 2023 Geo and Global AWS Partner Award, recognizing leaders around the globe playing a key role in helping customers drive innovation and build solutions on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Announced during a Partner Awards Gala at AWS re:Invent 2023, the Geo and Global AWS Partner Awards recognize a wide range of AWS Partners whose business models have embraced specialization, innovation, and cooperation. Geo and Global AWS Partner Awards recognize partners whose business models continue to evolve and thrive on AWS as they work with customers. Element 84 tackles some of Earth’s biggest problems by employing FilmDrop, a suite of open-source tools that ingests, archives, processes, analyzes, and distributes geospatial data in AWS. By implementing custom FilmDrop deployments for each Aerospace and Satellite customer, clients are granted access to a bespoke processing pipeline able to deliver large-scale quantities of high-resolution satellite imagery.

“We are thrilled to be named AWS's Aerospace and Satellite Partner of the Year for 2023! Geospatial and remote sensing data is vital to so many companies, agencies, and non-profits but it is large and complex to navigate,” said Dan Pilone, Element 84 Co-Founder and CEO. “The E84 team has had the privilege to bootstrap commercial satellite companies, shape open industry standards, operate at scale with NASA, NOAA, and USGS, and accelerate non-profit missions all on AWS infrastructure and operational capabilities.”

“We have assembled a team of the best and brightest in pursuit of that goal, and this is recognition of their fantastic work. We look forward to the future of Geospatial data as we move into a world where it continues to expand exponentially and we can employ tools of the future, especially AI, ML, and edge processing,” said Tracey Pilone, Element 84 Co-Founder and President.

Like last year, Geo and Global AWS Partner Awards included a self-nomination process across several award categories. Award submissions were reviewed by a third party, Canalys, and selected with special emphasis placed on customer success use cases.

There were also data-driven award categories, which included metrics that measured AWS Partners’ performance. Canalys audited the datasets used to ensure that all measurements and calculations were objective and accurate.

The AWS Partner Network (APN) is a global program focused on helping companies build successful AWS-based businesses or solutions. A panel of AWS experts selected the winners based on strict criteria with a third-party audit conducted by Canalys.

Element 84 is excited to receive Aerospace and Satellite Partner of the Year, recognizing a top AWS Partner with the Government Competency who has delivered innovative mission-based wins for public sector aerospace or satellite customers. Learn more about working with Element 84: visit the organization’s profile on the AWS Marketplace or contact the team directly.