The Libman Company Offers Five Cleaning Tips to Help Prepare for Holiday House Guests
The Libman Company is a family-owned company that has been making quality cleaning tools since 1896.ARCOLA, ILL., UNITED STATES, December 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a survey run by The Vacationer, 67.23% of American adults are planning to travel during this holiday season, which is over 174 million people and 6% more than last year. This means that many Americans will have houseguests visiting and/or staying with them. The Libman Company, U.S. manufacturer of household and commercial cleaning products, offers some simple houseguest preparation tips that will ensure a great stay for guests.
Make dishes and glasses sparkle
Dishes and glasses that haven’t been used since the last holiday accumulate dust, even while in the cabinet. China should be washed in warm water (washing in hot water creates too great a temperature difference and can cause dishes to crack or break.). Use only mild dish soap and a sponge - or try the Libman Microfiber Sponge Cloth - to gently clean them.
Anticipate spills and stains
From red wine spills on the carpet to muddy pawprints on the couch, prepare for various stains before they occur. Good Housekeeping’s Stain Buster Guide offers tips on removing everything from mascara to salad dressing, so that when that stain actually happens, hosts can remain calm, collective and in the holiday spirit.
Keep entryways clean and debris free
With guests coming and going, foyers and mudrooms will be likely to collect mud, debris, dirt and possibly snow in winter. Keep a microfiber mop, such as the Libman Wonder® Mop, handy to keep entrances clean and dry.
Easily tackle crafting messes
To remove glitter spills, loose beads, or paper scraps, from holiday crafting projects, use the Libman Precision Angle Broom with Dustpan. The duo quickly picks up everything from pine tree needles to fine dust, dirt and hair.
Don’t forget to look up
When cleaning, be sure to check light fixtures and ceiling corners for dust and cobwebs. The Libman Flexible Microfiber Duster comes with a seven-foot extension pole that helps the user effortlessly eliminate pesky spider webs and accumulated dust.
