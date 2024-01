Sierra Leonean Entrepreneurs Can Win Up To USD 20,000 And More With UPG Biashara

Diamonds Do Good® Entrepreneurship Grant - Launch image Diamonds Do Good® Entrepreneurship Grant Winner Diamonds Do Good® Entrepreneurship Grant Winner Diamonds Do Good® Entrepreneurship Grant Winner

Sierra Leone has powerful entrepreneurs and three of them won cash grants in 2023. Now we are back to welcome a new generation in 2024. Sierra Leone is a priority country!” — Yemi Babington-Ashaye, President at United People Global

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, January 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- UPG Biashara is an initiative that supports entrepreneurs in their journey to turn ideas into businesses. The unique ecosystem is built with a view that entrepreneurs make the world a better place and so they deserve support that maximises their chances of success. And this support is provided for free to 500 motivated entrepreneurs who earn their place by demonstrating their ideas and their passion. Sierra Leone is on a shortlist of priority countries thanks to the Diamonds Do GoodEntrepreneurship Grant and this provides advantages at several stages, from the application to the selection and to the grants. The Application Deadline is 19 January 2024 and interested individuals can apply and learn more here: https://upglive.org/upgbiashara “Sierra Leone has powerful entrepreneurs and three of them won cash grants in 2023. Now we are back to welcome a new generation in 2024. Sierra Leone is a priority country! There is a great chance that a Sierra Leonean entrepreneur will also win funding thanks to the inspiring Diamonds Do GoodEntrepreneurship Grant,” said Yemi Babington-Ashaye. President, United People Global. The Diamonds Do GoodEntrepreneurship Grant is dedicated to assisting small and medium-sized entrepreneurs, promoting inclusivity and inspiration. Over the past two years, deserving UPG Biashara Entrepreneurs have received grants of up to USD 20,000.As a priority country, Sierra Leonean entrepreneurs will enjoy priority in the selection into the Class of 2024 of UPG Biashara. Once accepted, they will obtain significant support in their entrepreneurship journey, learning both hard and soft skills. The Class of 2023 of UPG Biashara Entrepreneurs benefitted from: 52 classes, 78 hours of class time, 36 instructors, 397 LIVE pitches and CASH grants! All free. They will also expand their network and connect with like-minded entrepreneurs from over 50 countries, across all world regions. In addition, Sierra Leonean entrepreneurs also enjoy priority status with the Diamonds do GoodEntrepreneurship Grant.UPG Biashara is defined by two distinct journeys: the Learning Journey and the Action Journey. Grants are provided during the Action Journey and are possible through several grants, especially the Diamonds Do GoodEntrepreneurship Grant which is a unique USD 130,000 partnership with Diamonds Do GoodThe Diamonds do GoodEntrepreneurship Grant is an accelerator of the impact that entrepreneurs can have in communities, with a special focus on small and medium size entrepreneurs. The Diamonds do GoodEntrepreneurship Grant is as inclusive as it is inspiring. Most grantees will win a minimum of USD 5,000 to be invested directly into their businesses. Some entrepreneurs will win higher amounts up to the maximum of USD 20,000."Diamonds Do Goodbelieves that by supporting entrepreneurs we are helping to shape a sustainable future for all. In addition to our support for entrepreneurship in natural diamond mining areas in Africa, and India where 9 out of 10 diamonds are cut and polished, we are pleased to include Sierra Leone in 2024“, said Nancy Orem Lyman. Executive Director, Diamonds Do GoodIn 2023 there were 20 finalists from 7 countries and a total of 10 UPG Biashara Entrepreneurs won cash grants through the Diamonds do GoodEntrepreneurship Grant. The winners came through several competitive rounds, including a series of “Shark Tank” style pitches.Desta Ali, a recipient of the $5,000 Diamonds Do GoodEntrepreneurship Grant in the Class of 2023, leads Paenina Nutri-Solutions. This initiative aims to combat the high prevalence of diabetes in Freetown by advocating for dietary and lifestyle modifications. The organization guides clients in reducing or discontinuing medication, minimizing complications, and enhancing overall well-being. Paenina Nutri-Solutions operates through two branches, catering to both pre-diabetic individuals and those with a family history of diabetes. Additionally, they collaborate with the Ministry of Health to establish an educational program for newly diagnosed patients, empowering them to effectively manage their health.Another recipient of the $5,000 Diamonds Do GoodEntrepreneurship Grant, Isata Jalloh is the proprietor of STEM GARAGE, a digital learning center in Sierra Leone focused on primary school students. STEM GARAGE conducts workshops covering engineering and robotics, while also providing access to various learning spaces. These spaces include a library featuring both physical and digital reading materials, a tech room equipped with interactive technology, and an experimentation area for hands-on science experiments. This educational initiative, staffed by trained individuals and developed by specialists, is dedicated to delivering engaging STEM experiences to students.Sierra Leonean UPG Biashara Entrepreneur Andrew Sahr Norma is also a recipient of $5,000 Diamonds Do Good Grant. Andrew Sahr's Greentech Bioenergy company addresses the challenges of waste management and the limited availability of clean cooking options in Sierra Leone. Their innovative approach involves the use of biogas digesters constructed from intermediate bulk containers (IBC tanks) to transform kitchen, animal, and market waste into environmentally friendly biogas for cooking. As a priority country in 2024, Sierra Leonean entrepreneurs will enjoy a distinct advantage in being selected for UPG Biashara and stand a chance to become finalists and winners of the Diamonds Do Good® Entrepreneurship Grant. The work of this global community is facilitated by United People Global Foundation, an independent not-for-profit organisation based in Geneva, Switzerland. UPG is not a political or religious organisation.

