Your Europe, Your Say! Youth event invites participants from Moldova and Ukraine

The European Economic and Social Committee (EESC) is inviting first-time and young voters aged 18-25 from all member states, candidate countries, including Moldova and Ukraine, and the UK, for its ‘Your Europe, Your Say!’ (YEYS) flagship youth event in Brussels.

This year, the event will take place on 6 March 2024, as part of the EESC’s Civil Society Week (4-7 March 2024), in the run-up to the European elections.

Participants will be invited to debate and make recommendations which will contribute to the EESC’s pre-election activities, as well as offer input to the EESC’s resolution on the European elections. The event aims to inspire participants to exercise their democratic right to vote and actively encourage others to do so too.

Applicants may be secondary school students, or students representing university student organisations or societies, or youth delegates active in civil society, or youth organisations, such as those involving young entrepreneurs, craft organisations, workers, trade unionists, farmers, environmental associations, women, people with disabilities, human rights’ activists, volunteers.

For the successful applicants, the EESC will arrange and pay for accommodation in Brussels for two nights, as well as a return flight (economy class) or train/bus journey between the country of residence and Brussels.

The deadline for applications is 31 December.

