EU4Belarus: scholarships for Belarusian research projects

The ‘EU4Belarus – SALT-2’ scholarship programme is offering academic research project grants for exiled Belarusian researchers.

Under this call, the programme will support academic research projects in the field of social sciences or humanities, preferably where the subject of research includes Belarus, and projects in other sciences and research areas.

The call targets research teams that include at least one citizen of Belarus who has left Belarus since no earlier than August 2020 due to repression or persecutions on political grounds, and is currently affiliated as a researcher, PhD student or lecturer at European (EU, EEA, UK, EaP countries) university or research institution, including think tanks and research NGOs, or who had been affiliated as a researcher, lecturer or PhD student in a Belarusian university or research institution, and lost their position for political reasons and repressions no earlier than August 2020 (concerns both those remaining in Belarus and in exile).

The leading applicant should be a legal and non-profit entity (academic institution, university and (or) research institutions), established in a Member State of the European Union and be directly responsible for the preparation and management of the action with the co-applicant(s) and affiliated entity(ies).

Any grant requested under this call for proposals must fall between €50,000 and €100,000.

The deadline for applications is 22 January.

The EU4Belarus – SALT-2 (Support for Advanced Learning and Training) Scholarship Programme 2023-2025 aims to support Belarusian university entrants and applicants, students, teachers, lecturers and academics who have been subjected to repression after the events of 2020 or who are at risk of repression.

