Sports Law Expert Podcast Feature Dr. Robert Greim, a Leader in the Collegiate Athletcs Space, as Guest
From leadership to compliance, Robert is an extraordinary example of a well-rounded athletics administrator, who brings success to any athletic department he touches.”AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hackney Publications announced today the release of the latest episode of Sports Law Expert Podcast, which features Dr. Robert Greim, a progressive leader in the collegiate athletics administrator space.
“From leadership to compliance, Robert is an extraordinary example of a well-rounded athletics administrator, who brings success to any athletic department he touches,” said Holt Hackney, the publisher of Hackney Publications. “Given the climate with NIL and other hot-button issues in collegiate athletics, we felt like he would be an ideal guest for the Sports Law Expert Podcast.”
ABOUT DR. ROBERT GREIM
Greim’s most recent post was as Southeast Missouri's Assistant Director of Athletics for Compliance and Eligibility.
Prior to that, he spent eight years as Director of Compliance at the University of Missouri-Kansas City (UMKC). A highly-regarded thought-leader in national policy discussions, he has presented multiple times at national conventions, is a past participant in the NCAA Regional Rules Seminar Advanced Track Program, is a recipient of N4A's Shining Star Award, and recently served on the Division I Eligibility Center Advisory Group. Greim has authored articles published in The Journal of NCAA Compliance, and Legal Issues in College Athletics as well as two book chapters.
Greim, who recently completed his dissertation related to student-athlete perception of social justice issues within major college athletics, has over two decades of experience working behind the scenes of Division I athletics. He began his career working on the football staff and Athletics Academic Support staff at Football Championship Subdivision Missouri State and later accepted a position as Assistant Director of Academic Support Services at Football Bowl Subdivision Wyoming under Eric Brey.
After that, Greim moved to UMKC, where he became the Assistant Director of Athletics for Student Services. In his academic-related capacities, Greim served as SAAC advisor, tutor coordinator, Life Skills coordinator, and taught First-Year Experience courses. He transitioned from Academic Support to Compliance in 2008, and served as the school’s chief compliance officer since 2014.
Greim earned a Bachelor of Science degree in secondary education history in 2000 and a Master of Science degree in administrative studies in 2002, both from Missouri State. He completed his doctorate in Higher Education Administration at UMKC in 2016.
ABOUT HACKNEY PUBLICATIONS
Hackney Publications is the nation’s leading publisher of sports law periodicals. The company was founded by journalist Holt Hackney. Hackney began his career as a sportswriter, before taking on the then-nascent sports business beat at Financial World Magazine in the late 1980s. A few years later, Hackney started writing about the law, managing five legal newsletters for LRP Publications. In 1999, he founded Hackney Publications. Today, Hackney publishes or co-publishes 24 sports law periodicals, including Sports Litigation Alert, which offers a searchable archive of more than 4,000 case summaries and articles. In addition, the Alert is used in more than 100 sports law classrooms any given semester.
