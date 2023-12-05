Yoho Mobile Announces New Digital SIM Offerings
Yoho Mobile is a leading provider of eSIM travel plans, offering efficient and convenient global roaming solutions for international travelers.
Travel has transformed. Picture this: you're planning an international journey.”YUYAO CITY, ZHEJIANG PROVINCE, CHINA, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Singapore-based mobile carrier Yoho Mobile has introduced new eSIM (Embedded SIM) offerings. eSIMs are digital SIM cards integrated into devices that enable users to activate cellular plans without needing to physically switch out SIM cards.
Yoho Mobile states that their eSIM solutions will allow customers seamless connectivity when traveling across over 200 countries and regions. Users can scan a QR code on arrival to activate local data plans instantly, without visiting stores.
As part of their eSIM launch, Yoho Mobile highlights recent major developments like becoming a certified GSMA member carrier in 2023. Additionally, the company emphasizes their 24/7 customer support for travelers using the new eSIM plans.
Transitioning to eSIM technology allows Yoho Mobile to reduce plastic waste from traditional SIM cards. As a member of the UNDP environmental sustainability initiative INSPIRO, Yoho Mobile notes their products align with eco-friendly goals. During 2023’s Turkey earthquakes, the company provided over 12,000 operator-supported eSIMs to assist impacted locals.
Yoho Mobile positions their budget-priced eSIM offerings as catering to youth and globetrotting professionals through flexible, seamless international roaming connectivity.
